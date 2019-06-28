The Son (AMC at 10) Pierce Brosnan plays Eli McCullough, a tough Texas rancher who, in the series finale, faces off with Standard Oil. “The Son” is adapted from a novel of the same name by Philipp Meyer. (Van Redin/AMC)

Movies

Family Pictures (Lifetime at 8) A secret family upends a blissful life.

Special

Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO at 10) The comedian presents a new stand-up special after the critical success of his Hulu show, “Ramy.”

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, Archbishop of Washington Wilton Gregory.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Lyft’s Anthony Foxx, the U.S. Energy Association’s Barry Worthington, Navigant’s Jan Vrins, PDVWireless’s Robert Schwartz and Alice Moy-Gonzalez and the Edison Electric Institute’s Philip Moeller.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Reps. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Charles J. “Chuck” Fleischmann (R-Tenn.) and the Hudson Institute’s Mike Pillsbury.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Albert Muchanga, the African Union’s commissioner for trade and industry.

The Rook (Starz at 8) A British spy wakes up with a wiped memory, only to learn she has paranormal abilities. Starring Emma Greenwell, Olivia Munn, Adrian Lester, Joely Richardson and James D’Arcy.

Big Little Lies (HBO at 9) Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) continues to terrorize the Monterrey Five after her son’s death.

Instinct (CBS at 9) The procedural pairs Lizzie Needham, a NYPD detective, with Dylan Reinhart, a former CIA operative.

What Just Happened??! (Fox at 9:30) A satirical take on the many different aftershows that recap what just happened on TV.

The Loudest Voice (Showtime at 10) Russell Crowe stars in this limited series about Roger Ailes’s tight grip on Fox News and his fall from grace.

Special

Fox Nation: In Depth (Fox News at 8) Abby Hornacek hosts a behind the scenes look at patriotic-themed programming from the network.