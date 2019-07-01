The Good, The Bad, The Hungry (ESPN at 8) A look at the landscape of professional competitive eaters and how they train and develop their techniques. Pictured: Takeru Kobayashi takes a selfie with a fan. (ESPN Films)

(All times Eastern.)

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Host Terry Crews takes a look at the best moments from this season’s auditions.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 8) After never having a proper quinceañera, Jazmin has a double-quince party to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Animal Kingdom (TNT at 9) Betrayals continue for Smurf, while Deran and Adrian try to figure out how to best navigate a dangerous situation. Craig tries to reconcile the issues he has with Frankie.

Chopped (Food at 10) Four contestants have to create meals with Fourth of July-themed mystery ingredients such as star-spangled spaghetti.

Man v. Food (Cooking Channel at 10) Host Casey Webb takes a culinary tour of Sacramento to partake in a five-course sushi dinner, as well as checking out some other popular eateries.

Premieres

Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection (Netflix streaming) After witnessing a double homicide, a graffiti artist’s multiple-personality disorder takes a turn for the worse, while a love interest tries to save her.

Bangkok Love Stories: Plead (Netflix streaming) A promising relationship is predestined to fail between a blind fortune teller and digital marketing executive.

Season finale

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 9) Lisa Vanderpump makes her return while Kyle Richards and the crew get into a heated argument at a party celebrating the Agency.