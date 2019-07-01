(All times Eastern.)
America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Host Terry Crews takes a look at the best moments from this season’s auditions.
Good Trouble (Freeform at 8) After never having a proper quinceañera, Jazmin has a double-quince party to celebrate her 30th birthday.
Animal Kingdom (TNT at 9) Betrayals continue for Smurf, while Deran and Adrian try to figure out how to best navigate a dangerous situation. Craig tries to reconcile the issues he has with Frankie.
Chopped (Food at 10) Four contestants have to create meals with Fourth of July-themed mystery ingredients such as star-spangled spaghetti.
Man v. Food (Cooking Channel at 10) Host Casey Webb takes a culinary tour of Sacramento to partake in a five-course sushi dinner, as well as checking out some other popular eateries.
Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection (Netflix streaming) After witnessing a double homicide, a graffiti artist’s multiple-personality disorder takes a turn for the worse, while a love interest tries to save her.
Bangkok Love Stories: Plead (Netflix streaming) A promising relationship is predestined to fail between a blind fortune teller and digital marketing executive.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 9) Lisa Vanderpump makes her return while Kyle Richards and the crew get into a heated argument at a party celebrating the Agency.
