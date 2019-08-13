David Makes Man (OWN at 10) The story centers on a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects who must choose between the streets or higher education. Pictured: Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, left, and Akili McDowell. (Rod Millington/OWN/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

(All times Eastern.)

MasterChef (Fox at 8) The remaining nine contestants learn the art of unconventional plating ahead of a challenge.

Suits (USA at 9) When Mike picks a fight with Harvey, it puts Samantha in an awkward situation.

Big Brother (CBS at 8) Houseguests contend for veto power.

Snowfall (FX at 10) Franklin and Alton have a confrontation about government alliances.

Younger (TV Land at 10) After the debutante ball, Millennial deals with the fallout. Hungry for publicity, Quinn pushes Liza into a media frenzy.

Premiering

Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America (HBO at 8) This documentary explores the new, unconventional ways Americans are confronting death.

Black Ink Crew: Compton (VH1 at 10) A look into Compton’s first tattoo shop and the lives of Danny “KP” Kilpatrick and his staff.

Danny’s House (Viceland at 10) Rapper Danny Brown invites celebrity friends into his basement for a weekly talk show.

Miniseries

Happy Jail (Netflix streaming) This five-part docuseries examines life inside a detention center in the Philippines. The jail’s dancing inmates went viral for their performance of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

Returning

Black Ink Crew: New York (VH1 at 9) Puma becomes a partner at the shop, but the decision comes into question at Cease’s 40th birthday party. Season 8.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), Jada Pinkett Smith.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ice Cube, Kieran Culkin, Alessia Cara, Juanes.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Jillian Bell, Tori Kelly.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jim Gaffigan, Dave Salmoni, Snoop Dogg.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Anthony Anderson, Jared Harris, Smokey Robinson, Christian Finnegan.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Michael Che, Alison Brie, Torche, Nate Smith.