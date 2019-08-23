(Power (Starz at 8) “Murderers” – The AUSA’s office is under new leadership as Power returns for Season 6. (Starz).)

(All times Eastern.)

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC at 9) Part bridal story and part fashion makeover with a little drama, brides visit Kleinfeld Bridal in search of their perfect gown.

Movie

Hitsville: The Making of Mowtown (Showtime at 9) The birth of Motown in Detroit is examined, featuring performances, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); former White House adviser Karl Rove; Julie Pace, Washington bureau chief for the Associated Press; Fox News contributor Emily Compagno; Fox News political analyst Juan Williams.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10) Mark Morgan, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif), former congressman Jason Chaffetz, former Trump adviser Carter Page.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) A visit to Oman’s historic city of Nizwa.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Ashley and Candiace resolve their issues, and the ladies enjoy a day of activities in the Cayman Islands.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Alicia’s scouting trip is derailed when she and Strand become involved in a conflict between survivors.

Succession (HBO at 9) Logan tells the team he intends to acquire a rival media company again.

Preacher (AMC at 10) Eugene catches up with his Preacher.

Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian (E! at 10) Allison, a contestant from Season 2, returns for another chance. Ariel has always been bullied for her size.

Bar Rescue (Paramount at 10) The owner of a drag racing bar has declining success and lost profits after a decade of business.

Premieres

Killer Motive (Oxygen at 7) This series will uncover dark motives, from revenge to jealous rage, that led to horrifying murders.

Good Eats: The Return (Food Network at 10) Alton Brown hosts a revival of his long-running hit series. Two new episodes will air.

On Becoming God in Central Florida (Showtime at 10) A dark comedy starring Kirsten Dunst as a minimum-wage water park employee who is looking for a better life.

Returning

The Affair (Showtime at 9) Season 5. See Hank Steuver’s review on C1.

Ballers (HBO at 10:30) Season 5.

Series Finale

Instinct (CBS at 9) Dylan and Lizzie investigate the murder of a young man.