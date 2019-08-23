(All times Eastern.)
Say Yes to the Dress (TLC at 9) Part bridal story and part fashion makeover with a little drama, brides visit Kleinfeld Bridal in search of their perfect gown.
Hitsville: The Making of Mowtown (Showtime at 9) The birth of Motown in Detroit is examined, featuring performances, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.
Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); former White House adviser Karl Rove; Julie Pace, Washington bureau chief for the Associated Press; Fox News contributor Emily Compagno; Fox News political analyst Juan Williams.
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10) Mark Morgan, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif), former congressman Jason Chaffetz, former Trump adviser Carter Page.
This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) A visit to Oman’s historic city of Nizwa.
The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Ashley and Candiace resolve their issues, and the ladies enjoy a day of activities in the Cayman Islands.
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Alicia’s scouting trip is derailed when she and Strand become involved in a conflict between survivors.
Succession (HBO at 9) Logan tells the team he intends to acquire a rival media company again.
Preacher (AMC at 10) Eugene catches up with his Preacher.
Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian (E! at 10) Allison, a contestant from Season 2, returns for another chance. Ariel has always been bullied for her size.
Bar Rescue (Paramount at 10) The owner of a drag racing bar has declining success and lost profits after a decade of business.
Killer Motive (Oxygen at 7) This series will uncover dark motives, from revenge to jealous rage, that led to horrifying murders.
Good Eats: The Return (Food Network at 10) Alton Brown hosts a revival of his long-running hit series. Two new episodes will air.
On Becoming God in Central Florida (Showtime at 10) A dark comedy starring Kirsten Dunst as a minimum-wage water park employee who is looking for a better life.
The Affair (Showtime at 9) Season 5. See Hank Steuver’s review on C1.
Ballers (HBO at 10:30) Season 5.
Instinct (CBS at 9) Dylan and Lizzie investigate the murder of a young man.
