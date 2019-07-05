Supersize My Pool (HGTV at 9) Mario Lopez and his crew upgrade lackluster pools and add new features like grottoes, caves and waterslides. Pictured: Mario Lopez reveals the Renteria family’s new pool. (Gilles Mingasson/ Getty Images/Gilles Mingasson/ Getty Images)

(All times Eastern.)

Ghost Adventures (Travel at 9) The team checks out the Union Hotel in Benicia, Calif., which has been around since 1882.

Special

Lavell Crawford: New Look, Same Funny! (Showtime at 10:35) The comedian presents a new stand-up special.

Movies

Trapped Model (Lifetime at 8) After a photo shoot goes awry, Grace must make a dangerous escape.

Love Unleashed (Hallmark at 9) A widower with a young daughter finds love, and puppies.

Sunday Listings

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and presidential candidate Daniya Yespaeva, and BTSDigital’s Sayasat Nurbek.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Jerome Barry, director of the Embassy Series.

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC at 8) Victoria Secret models battle former suitors from “The Bachelorette.” Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler go head to head against Gaten Matarazzo.

Our Cartoon President (Showtime at 8) Ben Shapiro persuades the president to front an equal rights movement for conservatives, while Don Jr. enjoys his time with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

Miniseries

The Movies (CNN at 9) A six-part series from Tom Hanks dedicated to movie magic.

Specials

The Day We Walked on the Moon (Smithsonian at 9) A detailed look at the space race and how Americans were able to put the first man on the moon.

A Fatal Confession: Keith Morrison Investigates (ID at 10) Morrison looks at a 1993 drive-by shooting, and whether the 16-year-old who confessed was guilty, or a victim himself.

Peabody Presents: Stories of the Year (FX at 10:30) Moderator Hasan Minhaj in conversation with Steven Canals, the creator of “Pose”; Paula Lavigne, an ESPN investigative journalist; and filmmakers Terence Nance and Tracy Heather Strain about current social issues.

Returning

Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian (E! at 9) Season 3.

Finale

Endeavour (PBS at 9) Season finale.