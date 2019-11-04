Hunt and Reiser play the Buchmans, a New York married couple, in the NBC series that aired 164 episodes before its finale in May 1999. The revival will focus on the Buchmans and their marriage after their daughter leaves for college.

“Mad About You” won 12 Emmy Awards, including four for Hunt and one of Burnett in 1997.

The revival debuts on Nov. 20 and will conclude its season on Dec. 18.

