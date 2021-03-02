Last year’s show on ABC was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and was a combined in-person and virtual event. Kimmel was live at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, and most presenters and nominees appeared remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic. That format was also used for the recent Golden Globes.
The 2020 Emmys were the lowest rated with 6.4 million viewers.
As part of the broadcast networks taking turns, CBS last aired the Emmys in 2017, when Stephen Colbert hosted.
