Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 11-17

April 12: Actor Jane Withers is 95. Musician Herbie Hancock is 81. Musician John Kay of Steppenwolf is 77. Actor Ed O’Neill (“Modern Family,” ″Married...With Children”) is 75. Actor Dan Lauria (“The Wonder Years”) is 74. Talk show host David Letterman is 74. Singer J.D. Nicholas of The Commodores is 69. Singer Pat Travers is 67. Actor Andy Garcia is 65. Actor Suzzanne Douglas (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 64. Country singer Vince Gill is 64. TV personality J Alexander (“America’s Next Top Model”) is 63. Guitarist Will Sergeant of Echo and the Bunnymen is 63. Singer Art Alexakis of Everclear is 59. Singer Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls is 57. Actor Alicia Coppola (TV’s “Jericho,” film’s “National Treasure: Book of Secrets”) is 53. Singer Nicholas Hexum of 311 is 51. Actor Retta (“Good Girls,” ″Parks and Recreation”) is 51. Actor Nicholas Brendon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 50. Actor Shannen Doherty is 50. Actor Marley Shelton (“Pleasantville”) is 47. Actor Sarah Jane Morris (“NCIS”) is 44. Bassist Guy Berryman of Coldplay is 43. Actor Riley Smith (“Nashville”) is 43. Actor Claire Danes is 42. Actor Jennifer Morrison (“Once Upon A Time,” ″House”) is 42. Actor Matt McGorry (“How To Get Away with Murder,” ″Orange Is the New Black”) is 35. Actor Brooklyn Decker (“Grace and Frankie”) is 34. Drummer Joe Rickard of Red is 34. Singer-guitarist Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco is 34. Actor Saoirse Ronan is 27.

April 13: Actor Edward Fox is 84. Actor Paul Sorvino is 82. Singer Lester Chambers of The Chambers Brothers is 81. Composer Bill Conti (“Rocky” film theme) is 79. Musician Jack Casady of Jefferson Airplane is 77. Actor Tony Dow (“Leave It to Beaver”) is 76. Musician Al Green is 75. Actor Ron Perlman is 71. Actor William Sadler (“Wonderfalls,” ″Roswell”) is 71. Singer Peabo Bryson is 70. Drummer Max Weinberg of the E Street Band (and “Late Night With Conan O’Brien”) is 70. Keyboardist Jimmy Destri (Blondie) is 67. Comedian Gary Kroeger (“Saturday Night Live”) is 64. Actor Saundra Santiago (“Miami Vice”) is 64. Guitarist Joey Mazzola (Sponge) is 60. Actor Page Hannah (TV’s “Fame”) is 57. Actor-comedian Caroline Rhea (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” ″The Biggest Loser”) is 57. Bassist Lisa Umbarger (The Toadies) is 56. Guitarist Marc Ford (Black Crowes) is 55. Actor Ricky Schroder is 51. Singer Aaron Lewis of Staind is 49. Actor Bokeem Woodbine (TV’s “Fargo,” ″Saving Grace”) is 48. Singer Lou Bega is 46. Actor Glenn Howerton (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 45. Actor Kyle Howard (“Royal Pains”) is 43. Actor Kelli Giddish (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 41. Actor Courtney Peldon (“Boston Public”) is 40. Singer Nellie McKay is 39. Rapper Ty Dolla $ign is 39. Actor Allison Williams (“Girls”) is 33. Actor Hannah Marks (“Necessary Roughness”) is 28.

April 14: Country singer Loretta Lynn is 89. Actor Julie Christie is 81. Guitarist Ritchie Blackmore is 76. Actor John Shea (“Gossip Girl,” ″Lois and Clark”) is 73. Actor Peter Capaldi (“Dr. Who,” ″The Musketeers”) is 63. Actor-turned-racecar driver Brian Forster (“The Partridge Family”) is 61. Actor Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 61. Actor Robert Carlyle (“Once Upon a Time”) is 60. Singer-guitarist John Bell of Widespread Panic is 59. Actor Catherine Dent (“The Shield”) is 56. Drummer Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees) is 54. Actor Anthony Michael Hall is 53. Actor Adrien Brody is 48. Singer David Miller of Il Divo is 48. Rapper Da Brat is 47. Actor Antwon Tanner (“One Tree Hill”) is 46. Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar is 44. Actor Rob McElhenney (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 44. Musician JD McPherson is 44. Singer Win Butler of Arcade Fire is 41. Actor Claire Coffee (“Grimm”) is 41. Actor Nick Krause (“The Descendants”) is 29. Actor Graham Phillips (“The Good Wife”) is 28. Actor Skyler Samuels (“Scream Queens”) is 27. Actor Abigail Breslin (“Little Miss Sunshine”) is 25.

April 15: Actor Claudia Cardinale (“Son of the Pink Panther”) is 83. Singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 78. Actor Michael Tucci (“Diagnosis Murder”) is 75. Actor Lois Chiles (“Austin Powers”) is 74. Actor Amy Wright is 71. Actor Sam McMurray (“The King of Queens,” “The Tracey Ullman Show”) is 69. Actor Emma Thompson is 62. Singer Samantha Fox is 55. Guitarist Ed O’Brien of Radiohead is 53. Actor Flex Alexander (“One on One”) is 51. Actor Danny Pino (“Cold Case”) is 47. Country singer Chris Stapleton is 43. Actor Luke Evans (“The Hobbit”) is 42. Drummer Patrick Carney of The Black Keys is 41. Bassist Zach Carothers of Portugal. The Man is 40. Actor Seth Rogen is 39. Actor Alice Braga (“I Am Legend”) is 38. Singer-songwriter Margo Price is 38. Drummer De’Mar Hamilton of Plain White T’s is 37. Actor Samira Wiley (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 34. Actor Leonie Elliott (“Call the Midwife”) is 33. Actor Emma Watson (“Harry Potter” movies) is 31. Actor Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”) is 24.

April 16: Singer Bobby Vinton is 86. Midnight Oil singer-turned-politician Peter Garrett is 68. Actor Ellen Barkin is 67. Actor Michel Gill (“House of Cards”) is 61. Singer-bassist Jason Scheff (Chicago) is 59. Singer Jimmy Osmond is 58. Singer David Pirner of Soul Asylum is 57. Actor-comedian Martin Lawrence is 56. Actor Jon Cryer is 56. Actor Peter Billingsley (“A Christmas Story”) is 50. Actor Lukas Haas is 45. Broadway actor Kelli O’Hara is 45. Actor Sadie Sink (“Stranger Things”) is 19.

April 17: Actor David Bradley (“Game of Thrones”) is 79. Musician Jan Hammer is 73. Actor Olivia Hussey is 70. Actor Clarke Peters (“Treme”) is 69. Rapper Afrika Bambaataa is 64. Actor Sean Bean (“Lord of the Rings”) is 62. Actor Joel Murray (“Dharma and Greg,” ″The Artist”) is 59. Singer Maynard James Keenan of Tool and of Puscifer is 57. Actor Lela Rochon is 57. Actor William Mapother (“Lost”) is 56. Actor Leslie Bega (“The Sopranos”) is 54. Actor Henry Ian Cusick (“Scandal,” ″Lost”) is 54. Actor Kimberly Elise is 54. Singer Liz Phair is 54. Rapper-actor Redman is 51. Actor Jennifer Garner is 49. Singer Victoria Beckham of the Spice Girls is 47. Actor Lindsay Korman (“Passions”) is 43. Actor Tate Ellington (“Quantico”) is 42. Actor Charlie Hofheimer (“24: Legacy”) is 40. Actor Rooney Mara (“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”) is 36. Actor Dee Dee Davis (“The Bernie Mac Show”) is 25.