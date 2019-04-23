April 28: Actress-singer Ann-Margret is 78. Actor Paul Guilfoyle (”CSI”) is 70. Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is 69. Actress Mary McDonnell is 67. Singer-bassist Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth is 66. Rapper Too Short is 53. Actress Bridget Moynahan (”Blue Bloods”) is 48. Actor Chris Young is 48. Rapper Big Gipp of Goodie Mob is 46. Actress Elisabeth Rohm (”Law and Order”) is 46. Actor Jorge Garcia (”Lost”) is 46. Actress Penelope Cruz is 45. Actor Nate Richert (”Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 41. TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott (”The Property Brothers”) are 41. Actress Jessica Alba is 38. Actor Harry Shum Jr. (”Glee”) is 37. Actress Jenna Ushkowitz (”Glee”) is 33. Actress Aleisha Allen (”School of Rock,” ‘’Are We There Yet?”) is 28.

April 29: Actor Keith Baxter is 86. Singer Bob Miranda of The Happenings is 77. Country singer Duane Allen of The Oak Ridge Boys is 76. Singer Tommy James is 72. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 65. Actress Leslie Jordan (”The Help,” ‘’Will and Grace”) is 64. Actress Kate Mulgrew (”Orange Is The New Black,” ‘’Star Trek: Voyager”) is 64. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 62. Actress Michelle Pfeiffer is 61. Actress Eve Plumb (”The Brady Bunch”) is 61. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 56. Singer Carnie Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 51. Actor Paul Adelstein (”Private Practice”) is 50. Actress Uma Thurman is 49. Rapper Master P is 49. Actress Darby Stanchfield (”Scandal”) is 48. Country singer James Bonamy is 47. Singer Erica Campbell of Mary Mary is 47. Bassist Mike Hogan of The Cranberries is 46. Actor Tyler Labine (”New Amsterdam”) is 41. Actress Megan Boone (”The Blacklist”) is 36. Actor Zane Carney (”Dave’s World”) is 34. Singer Amy Heidemann of Karmin is 33. Singer Foxes is 30. Actress Grace Kaufman (”Man with a Plan”) is 17.

April 30: Actress Cloris Leachman is 93. Singer Willie Nelson is 86. Actor Burt Young is 79. Actor Perry King (”Riptide”) is 71. Singer-guitarist Wayne Kramer of the MC5 is 71. Singer Merril Osmond of The Osmonds is 66. Director Jane Campion is 65. Bassist Robert Reynolds of The Mavericks is 57. Actor Adrian Pasdar (”Heroes”) is 54. Singer J.R. Richards of Dishwalla is 52. Rapper Turbo B of Snap is 52. Guitarist Clark Vogeler of The Toadies is 50. Singer Chris “Choc” Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 48. Guitarist Chris Henderson of 3 Doors Down is 48. Country singer Carolyn Dawn Johnson is 48. Actress Lisa Dean Ryan (”Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 47. Singer Akon is 46. Singer Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees is 46. Actor Johnny Galecki (”The Big Bang Theory,” ‘’Roseanne”) is 44. Actor Sam Heughan (”Outlander”) is 39. Actor Kunal Nayyar (”The Big Bang Theory”) is 38. Rapper Lloyd Banks is 37. Actress Kirsten Dunst is 37. Country singer Tyler Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 35. Actress Dianna Agron (”Glee”) is 33. Singer Brandon Lancaster of LANCO is 30. Rapper Travis Scott is 28.

May 1: Singer Judy Collins is 80. Singer Rita Coolidge is 74. Singer-bassist Nick Fortuna of The Buckinghams is 73. Actor Dann Florek (”Law and Order: SVU”) is 68. Singer-songwriter Ray Parker Jr. is 65. Actor Byron Stewart is 63. Actress Maia Morgenstern (”The Passion of the Christ”) is 57. Actor Scott Coffey (”Mulholland Drive,” ‘’The Outsiders”) is 55. Country singer Wayne Hancock is 54. Actor Charlie Schlatter (”Diagnosis Murder”) is 53. Country singer Tim McGraw is 52. Bassist D’Arcy Wretzky (Smashing Pumpkins) is 51. Director Wes Anderson is 50. Actress Julie Benz (”No Ordinary Family”) is 47. Singer Tina Campbell of Mary Mary is 45. Actor Darius McCrary (”Family Matters”) is 43. Actor Jamie Dornan (”Fifty Shades of Grey”) is 37. Actress Kerry Bishe (”Argo”) is 35. Actress Lizzy Greene (”A Million Little Things”) is 16.

May 2: Singer Englebert Humperdinck is 83. Country singer R.C. Bannon is 74. Country singer Larry Gatlin is 71. Singer Lou Gramm of Foreigner is 69. Actress Christine Baranski is 67. Singer Angela Bofill is 65. Actor Brian Tochi (”Revenge of the Nerds,” ‘’Police Academy”) is 60. Actress Elizabeth Berridge (”The John Larroquette Show”) is 57. Country singer Ty Herndon is 57. TV commentator Mika Brzezinski is 52. Wrestler-actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) is 47. Singer Jeff Gutt of Stone Temple Pilots is 43. Actress Jenna Von Oy (”Blossom”) is 42. Actress Ellie Kemper (”Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” ‘’The Office”) is 39. Actor Robert Buckley (”One Tree Hill”) is 38. Actor Gaius Charles (”Grey’s Anatomy”) is 36. Singer Lily Allen is 34. Guitarist Jim Almgren of Carolina Liar is 33. Actress Kay Panabaker (”No Ordinary Family,” ‘’Summerland”) is 29.

May 3: Actor Alex Cord (”Airwolf”) is 86. Singer Frankie Valli is 85. Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 73. Singer Mary Hopkin is 69. Singer Christopher Cross is 68. Drummer Cactus Moser (Highway 101) is 62. Keyboardist David Ball of Soft Cell is 60. Country singer Shane Minor is 51. Actress Amy Ryan (”Bridge of Spies,” ‘’The Office”) is 51. Actor Bobby Cannavale (”Boardwalk Empire,” ‘’Nurse Jackie”) is 49. Music producer-actor Damon Dash is 48. Bassist John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band is 48. Country singer Brad Martin is 46. TV personality Willie Geist (”Today”) is 44. Actress Christina Hendricks (”Mad Men”) is 44. Actor Dule Hill (”Psych,” ‘’The West Wing”) is 44. Country singer Eric Church is 42. Actress Tanya Wright (”Orange Is the New Black”) is 41. Dancer Cheryl Burke (”Dancing With the Stars”) is 35. Singer Michael Kiwanuka is 32. Actress Zoe De Grand Maison (”Orphan Black”) is 24. Rapper Desiigner is 22.

May 4: Jazz bassist Ron Carter is 82. Singer Peggy Santiglia Davison of The Angels is 75. Actor Richard Jenkins (”The Shape of Water”) is 72. Country singer Stella Parton is 70. Bassist Darryl Hunt of The Pogues is 69. Singer Jackie Jackson of The Jacksons is 68. Singer-actress Pia Zadora is 67. Singer Oleta Adams is 66. Country singer Randy Travis is 60. Actress Mary McDonough (”The Waltons”) is 58. Comedian Ana Gasteyer (”Saturday Night Live”) is 52. Actor Will Arnett (”Arrested Development,” ‘’Blades of Glory”) is 49. Bassist Mike Dirnt of Green Day is 47. Contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin is 47. TV personality Kimora Lee Simmons is 44. Singer Lance Bass (’N Sync) is 40. Actress Ruth Negga (”Loving”) is 38. Rapper Jidenna is 34. Actor Alexander Gould (”Weeds”) is 25. Country singer RaeLynn is 25. Actress Amara Miller (”The Descendants”) is 19.

