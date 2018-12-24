Dec. 30: Actor Russ Tamblyn is 84. Singer Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary is 81. Director James Burrows (”Cheers,” ‘’Taxi”) is 78. Actor Fred Ward (”The Right Stuff”) is 76. Singer Mike Nesmith of The Monkees is 76. Actress Concetta Tomei (”Providence,” ‘’China Beach”) is 73. Singer Patti Smith is 72. Musician Jeff Lynne is 71. TV host Meredith Vieira (”Today,” ‘’The View”) is 65. Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (”Moesha”) is 63. Country singer Suzy Bogguss is 62. Actress Patricia Kalembar (”Sisters”) is 62. Former “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer is 61. Actress-comedian Tracey Ullman is 59. TV host Sean Hannity is 57. Actor George Newbern (”Providence”) is 55. Singer Jay Kay of Jamiroquai is 49. Drummer Byron McMackin of Pennywise is 49. Actress Meredith Monroe (”Dawson’s Creek”) is 49. Actor Jason Behr (”The Grudge,” ‘’Roswell”) is 45. Actress Lucy Punch (”Ben and Kate”) is 41. Singer-actor Tyrese is 40. Actress Eliza Dushku (”Dollhouse,” ‘’Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 38. Guitarist Tim Lopez of Plain White T’s is 38. Actress Kristin Kreuk (”Smallville”) is 36. Singer-guitarist Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers is 36. Singer Ellie Goulding is 32. Actress Caity Lotz (”DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 32. Guitarist Eric Steedly of LANCO is 28. Drummer Jamie Follese of Hot Chelle Rae is 27.

Dec. 31: Actor Anthony Hopkins is 81. Actor Tim Considine (”My Three Sons”) is 78. Actress Sarah Miles (”The Big Sleep”) is 77. Guitarist Andy Summers of The Police is 76. Actor Ben Kingsley is 75. Actor Tim Matheson is 71. Singer Burton Cummings of The Guess Who is 71. Bassist Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith is 67. Actor James Remar (”Dexter”) is 65. Actress Bebe Neuwirth (”Cheers”) is 60. Singer Paul Westerberg is 59. Actor Val Kilmer is 59. Guitarist Ric Ivanisevich of Oleander is 56. Guitarist Scott Ian of Anthrax is 55. Actor Lance Reddick (”Fringe,” ‘’The Wire”) is 49. Singer-actor Joe McIntyre of New Kids on the Block is 46. Cellist Mikko Siren of Apocalyptica is 43. Singer Psy is 41. Drummer Bob Bryar (My Chemical Romance) is 39. Drummer Jason Sechrist of Portugal. The Man is 39. Actor Erich Bergen (”Madam Secretary,” ‘’Jersey Boys”) is 33. Musician Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers is 29.

Jan. 1: Actor Frank Langella is 81. Singer-guitarist Country Joe McDonald of Country Joe and the Fish is 77. Comedian Don Novello (Father Guido Sarducci) is 76. Actor Rick Hurst (”The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 73. Country singer Steve Ripley of The Tractors is 69. Rapper Grandmaster Flash is 61. Actress Renn Woods is 61. Actress Dedee Pfeiffer (”Cybill”) is 55. Actor Morris Chestnut (”The Brothers,” ‘’The Best Man”) is 50. R&B singer Tank is 43. Actress Eden Riegel (”The Young and the Restless”) is 38. Bassist Noah Sierota of Echosmith is 23.

Jan. 2: TV host Jack Hanna is 72. Actress Gabrielle Carter is (”Beverly Hills, 90210”) is 58. Actress Tia Carrere is 52. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 51. Model Christy Turlington is 50. Actress Renee Elise Goldsberry (Broadway’s “Hamilton”) is 48. Actor Taye Diggs (”The Best Man,” ‘’How Stella Got Her Groove Back”) is 48. Singer Doug Robb of Hoobastank is 44. Actor Dax Shepard (”Parenthood”) is 44. Singer Kelton Kessee of Immature and of IMX is 38. Musician Ryan Merchant of Capital Cities is 38. Actress Kate Bosworth is 36. Singer Bryson Tiller is 26.

Jan. 3: Actor Dabney Coleman is 87. Singer-songwriter Van Dyke Parks is 76. Singer Stephen Stills is 74. Bassist John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin is 73. Actress Victoria Principal is 69. Actor Mel Gibson is 63. Jazz saxophonist James Carter is 50. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 47. Musician Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk is 44. Actor Jason Marsden (”Ally McBeal”) is 44. Actress Danica McKellar (”The Wonder Years”) is 44. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez (”The O.C.”) is 43. Singer and former “American Idol” contestant Kimberley Locke is 41. Drummer Mark Pontius of Foster The People is 34.

Jan. 4: Actress Barbara Rush (”Peyton Place”) is 92. Actress Dyan Cannon is 80. Country singer Kathy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 64. Guitarist Bernard Sumner of New Order (and Joy Division) is 63. Actress Ann Magnuson (”Anything But Love”) is 63. Country singer Patty Loveless is 62. Actor Julian Sands (”24”) is 61. Singer Michael Stipe of R.E.M. is 59. Actor Dave Foley (”NewsRadio,” ‘’Kids in the Hall”) is 56. Actress Dot Jones (”Glee”) is 55. Actor Rick Hearst (”The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 54. Former Pogues singer Cait O’Riordan is 54. Actress Julia Ormond is 54. Country singer Deana Carter is 53. Harmonica player Benjamin Darvill of Crash Test Dummies is 52. Actor Jeremy Licht (”Valerie”) is 48. Actor Damon Gupton (”Empire”) is 46. Actress Jill Marie Jones (”Girlfriends”) is 44. Actress D’Arcy Carden (”The Good Place”) is 39. Singer Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath is 36.

Jan. 5: Actor Robert Duvall is 88. Former talk-show host Charlie Rose is 77. Actress Diane Keaton is 73. Actor Ted Lange (”The Love Boat”) is 71. Drummer George “Funky” Brown of Kool and the Gang is 70. Guitarist Chris Stein of Blondie is 69. Actress Pamela Sue Martin (”The Poseidon Adventure,” ‘’Dynasty”) is 66. Actor Clancy Brown (”Highlander,” ‘’SpongeBob SquarePants”) is 60. Actress Suzy Amis (”Titanic”) is 57. Actor Vinnie Jones (TV’s “Deception,” film’s “X-Men: The Last Stand”) is 54. Drummer Kate Schellenbach (Luscious Jackson) is 53. Actor Joe Flanigan (”Stargate Atlantis,” ‘’Sisters”) is 52. Dancer and judge Carrie Ann Inaba (”Dancing with the Stars”) is 51. Singer Marilyn Manson is 50. Actor Shea Whigham (”Fast and Furious 6,” ‘’Boardwalk Empire”) is 50. Actor Derek Cecil (”House of Cards,” ‘’Treme”) is 46. Actor Bradley Cooper is 44. Actress January Jones (”Mad Men”) is 41. Actress Brooklyn Sudano (”My Wife and Kids”) is 38. Actor Franz Drameh (”DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 26.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.