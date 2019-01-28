Feb. 3: Actress Bridget Hanley (”Here Come The Brides,” ‘’Harper Valley P.T.A.”) is 78. Actress Blythe Danner is 76. Guitarist Dave Davies of The Kinks is 72. Singer Melanie is 72. Actress Morgan Fairchild is 69. Actress Pamela Franklin (”The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie”) is 69. Actor Nathan Lane is 63. Guitarist Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth is 63. Actor Thomas Calabro (”Melrose Place”) is 60. Drummer Lol Tolhurst (The Cure) is 60. Actress Michele Greene (”L.A. Law”) is 57. Actress Maura Tierney is 54. Actress Elisa Donovan (”Clueless”) is 48. Singer Daddy Yankee is 43. Actress Isla Fisher is 43. Singer Jessica Harp (The Wreckers) is 37. Actor Matthew Moy (”2 Broke Girls”) is 35. Rapper Sean Kingston is 29. Actor Brandon Micheal Hall (”God Friended Me”) is 26.

Feb. 4: Actor Jerry Adler (”The Good Wife,” ‘’The Sopranos”) is 90. Actor Gary Conway (”Burke’s Law”) is 83. Drummer John Steel of The Animals is 78. Singer Florence LaRue of the Fifth Dimension is 77. Singer Alice Cooper is 71. Actor Michael Beck is 70. Actress Lisa Eichhorn is 67. Singer Tim Booth of James is 59. Country singer Clint Black is 57. Guitarist Noodles of The Offspring is 56. Country bassist Dave Buchanan of Yankee Grey is 53. “Daily Show” correspondent Rob Corddry is 48. Actor Michael Goorjian (”Party of Five”) is 48. TV personality Nicolle Wallace (”The View”) is 47. Bassist Rick Burch of Jimmy Eat World is 44. Singer Natalie Imbruglia is 44. Rapper Cam’ron is 43. Singer Gavin DeGraw is 42. Singer Zoe Manville of Portugal. The Man is 35. Actor Ashley Thomas (”Salvation,” ‘’24: Legacy”) is 34. Actor Charlie Barnett (”Secrets and Lies,” ‘’Chicago Fire”) is 31. Actress Kyla Kenedy (”Speechless”) is 16.

Feb. 5: Singer-songwriter Barrett Strong is 78. Actor David Selby (”Dark Shadows,” ‘’Falcon Crest”) is 78. Singer Al Kooper is 75. Actress Charlotte Rampling is 73. Actress Barbara Hershey is 71. Actor-director-comedian Christopher Guest is 71. Actor Tom Wilkinson (”Selma”) is 71. Actor-comedian Tim Meadows (”Saturday Night Live”) is 58. Actress Jennifer Jason Leigh is 57. Actress Laura Linney is 55. Bassist Duff McKagan of Velvet Revolver (and Guns N’ Roses) is 55. Actor Chris Parnell is 52. Singer Chris Barron of the Spin Doctors is 51. Singer Bobby Brown is 50. Actor Michael Sheen (”Masters of Sex,” ‘’Frost/Nixon,” ‘’Twilight” films) is 50. Actor David Chisum (”Black Box,” ‘’One Life to Live”) is 49. Country singer Sara Evans is 48. Country singer Tyler Farr is 35. Keyboardist Mark Shusterman of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 34. Actor Darren Criss (”Glee”) is 32. Actor Henry Golding (”Crazy Rich Asians”) is 32. Keyboardist Kyle Simmons of Bastille is 31. Actor Jeremy Sumpter (”Friday Night Lights,” ‘’Peter Pan”) is 30. Drummer Graham Sierota of Echosmith is 20.

Feb. 6: Actor Rip Torn is 88. Actress Mamie Van Doren is 88. Actor Mike Farrell is 80. NBC news anchorman Tom Brokaw is 79. Actress Gayle Hunnicutt is 76. Singer Fabian is 76. Actor Michael Tucker (”L.A. Law”) is 75. Actor Jon Walmsley (”The Waltons”) is 63. Actor-director Robert Townsend (”The Parent ‘Hood”) is 62. Actress Kathy Najimy (”Veronica’s Closet,” ‘’King of the Hill”) is 62. Drummer Simon Phillips of Toto is 62. Actor Barry Miller (”Saturday Night Fever,” ‘’Fame”) is 61. Actress Megan Gallagher (”Millennium”) is 59. Country singer Richie McDonald of Lonestar is 57. Vocalist Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses is 57. Singer Rick Astley is 53. Bassist Tim Brown of the Boo Radleys is 50. TV host Amy Robach (”Good Morning America”) is 46. Actor Josh Stewart (”Criminal Minds,” ‘’Third Watch”) is 42. Actor Ben Lawson (”Designated Survivor”) is 39. Actress Crystal Reed (”Teen Wolf”) is 34. Actress Anna Diop (”24: Legacy”) is 31. Singer Tinashe is 26.

Feb. 7: Saxophonist Brian Travers of UB40 is 60. Comedian Robert Smigel (Triumph the Insult Comic Dog) is 59. Actor James Spader is 59. Country singer Garth Brooks is 57. Keyboardist David Bryan of Bon Jovi is 57. Comedian Chris Rock is 54. Actor Jason Gedrick (”Windfall,” ‘’Boomtown”) is 52. Actress Essence Atkins (”Half and Half,” ‘’Smart Guy”) is 47. Guitarist Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit is 44. Bassist Tom Blankenship of My Morning Jacket is 41. Actor Ashton Kutcher is 41. Actress Tina Majorino (”Napoleon Dynamite,” ‘’Veronica Mars”) is 34. Actress Deborah Ann Woll (”True Blood”) is 34.

Feb. 8: Composer-conductor John Williams is 87. ABC News anchor Ted Koppel is 79. Actor Nick Nolte is 78. Comedian Robert Klein is 77. Actress Brooke Adams is 70. Actress Mary Steenburgen is 66. Author John Grisham is 64. Actor Henry Czerny (”Revenge,” ‘’The Tudors”) is 60. Singer Vince Neil of Motley Crue is 58. Singer-guitarist Sammy Llanas of The BoDeans is 58. Actress Missy Yager (”Manchester By The Sea”) is 51. Actress Mary McCormack is 50. Guitarist Keith Nelson (Buckcherry) is 50. Musician Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk is 45. Actor Seth Green (”Austin Powers,” ‘’Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 45. Actor Josh Morrow (”The Young and the Restless”) is 45. Bassist Phoenix of Linkin Park is 42. Actor Jim Parrack (”True Blood”) is 38. Musician Joey Ryan of Milk Carton Kids is 37. Actress Cecily Strong (”Saturday Night Live”) is 35. Rapper Anderson Paak 33. Drummer Max Grahn of Carolina Liar is 31. Actress Karle Warren (”Judging Amy”) is 27.

Feb. 9: News correspondent Roger Mudd is 91. Actress Janet Suzman is 80. Actress-turned-politician Sheila James Kuehl (”The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”) is 78. Singer Carole King is 77. Singer Barbara Lewis is 76. Actor Joe Pesci is 76. Author Alice Walker (”The Color Purple”) is 75. Actress Mia Farrow is 74. Singer Joe Ely is 72. Actress Judith Light (”Ugly Betty,” ‘’Who’s The Boss”) is 70. Saxophonist Dennis “DT” Thomas of Kool and the Gang is 68. Actor Charles Shaughnessy (”The Nanny”) is 64. Actor Ed Amatrudo (”Nashville”) is 63. Sax player Steve Wilson is 58. Country singer Travis Tritt is 56. Actress Julie Warner (”Nip/Tuck,” ‘’Family Law”) is 54. Actress Sharon Case (”The Young and the Restless”) is 48. Actor Jason George is 47. Actor Charlie Day (”It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 43. Singer Chad Wolf of Carolina Liar is 43. Actor A.J. Buckley (”CSI: NY”) is 42. Guitarist Richard On of O.A.R. is 40. Actor Tom Hiddleston (TV’s “The Night Manager,” film’s “The Avengers”) is 38. Actor David Gallagher (”Seventh Heaven”) is 34. Actor Michael B. Jordan (”Creed,” ‘’Fruitvale Station”) is 32. Actress Rose Leslie (”Game of Thrones,” ‘’Downton Abbey”) is 32. Actress Camille Winbush (”The Bernie Mac Show”) is 29. Actor Jimmy Bennett (”No Ordinary Family”) is 23. Actor Evan Roe (”Madam Secretary”) is 19.

