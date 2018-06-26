July 1: Actress Olivia de Havilland is 102. Actress Leslie Caron is 87. Actor Jamie Farr is 84. Actress Jean Marsh (”Upstairs, Downstairs”) is 84. Actor David Prowse (”Star Wars” films) is 83. Dancer Twyla Tharp is 77. Actress Genevieve Bujold is 76. Singer Deborah Harry of Blondie is 73. Actor Trevor Eve is 67. Singer Fred Schneider of The B-52’s is 67. Singer Victor Willis of the Village People is 67. Actor Dan Aykroyd is 66. Actress Lorna Patterson (”Airplane!”) is 62. Actor Alan Ruck (”Spin City,” ‘’Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 62. Singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 58. Country singer Michelle Wright is 57. Actor Andre Braugher (”Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” ‘’Homicide”) is 56. Actress Pamela Anderson is 51. Bassist Mark Pirro of Polyphonic Spree is 48. Actor Henry Simmons (”Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ‘’NYPD Blue”) is 48. Rapper Missy Elliott is 47. Actress Julianne Nicholson (”Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” ‘’Ally McBeal”) is 47. Drummer Bryan Devendorf of The National is 43. Actress Liv Tyler is 41. Actress Hilarie Burton (”One Tree Hill”) is 36. Actress Lea Seydoux (”Spectre,” ‘’The Grand Budapest Hotel”) is 33. Actors Steven and Andrew Cavarno (”Party of Five”) are 26. Actress Storm Reid (”12 Years a Slave,” ‘’A Wrinkle in Time”) is 15.

July 2: Actor Robert Ito (”Quincy”) is 87. Actress Polly Holliday (”Alice”) is 81. Writer-director Larry David (”Curb Your Enthusiasm,” ‘’Seinfeld”) is 71. Keyboardist Roy Bittan of the E Street Band is 69. Actress Wendy Schaal (”American Dad,” ‘’It’s a Living”) is 64. Model-actress Jerry Hall is 62. Actor Jimmy McNichol is 57. Bassist Dave Parsons of Bush is 53. Actress Yancy Butler (”Witchblade”) is 48. Violinist Melodee DeVevo of Casting Crowns is 42. Actor Owain Yeoman (”The Mentalist”) is 40. Singer Michelle Branch is 35. Actress Vanessa Lee Chester (”The Lost World: Jurassic Park”) is 34. Actress Ashley Tisdale (”Hellcats,” ‘’High School Musical”) is 33. Actress Lindsay Lohan is 32. Actress Margot Robbie (”I, Tonya,” ‘’Suicide Squad”) is 28.

July 3: Actor Michael Cole (”The Mod Squad”) is 78. Singer Judith Durham of The Seekers is 75. Actor Kurtwood Smith (”That ‘70s Show”) is 75. Country singer Johnny Lee is 72. Writer Dave Barry is 71. Actress Betty Buckley is 71. Guitarist-singer Paul Barrere of Little Feat is 70. Actor Bruce Altman (”Blue Bloods”) is 63. Talk-show host Montel Williams is 62. Country singer Aaron Tippin is 60. Synthesizer player Vince Clarke of Erasure is 58. Actor Tom Cruise is 56. Actor Thomas Gibson (”Criminal Minds,” ‘’Dharma and Greg”) is 56. Actress Hunter Tylo is 56. Actress Connie Nielsen (”Gladiator”) is 54. Actress Yeardley Smith (”The Simpsons”) is 54. TV chef Sandra Lee is 52. Singer Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler of Digable Planets is 49. Keyboardist-guitarist Kevin Hearn of Barenaked Ladies is 49. Actress Shawnee Smith (”Saw,” ‘’Becker”) is 49. Actress-singer Audra McDonald (”Private Practice”) is 48. Country singer Trent Tomlinson is 43. Actress Andrea Barber (”Full House”) is 42. Singer Tonia Tash of Divine is 39. Actress Olivia Munn (”The Newsroom”) is 38. Singer Elle King is 29. Actor Grant Rosenmeyer (”Oliver Beene”) is 27. Actress Kelsey Batelaan (”Nip/Tuck”) is 23.

July 4: Actress Eva Marie Saint is 94. Actress Gina Lollobrigida is 91. Playwright Neil Simon is 91. Singer Bill Withers is 80. Actor Ed Bernard (”Police Woman,” ‘’White Shadow”) is 79. Actress Karolyn Grimes (Zuzu in “It’s a Wonderful Life”) is 78. Singer Annette Beard of Martha and the Vandellas is 75. TV talk-show host Geraldo Rivera is 75. Percussionist Ralph Johnson of Earth, Wind and Fire is 67. Percussionist Domingo Ortiz of Widespread Panic is 66. Singer John Waite is 66. Guitarist Kirk Pengilly of INXS is 60. Steel guitarist Teddy Carr (Ricochet) is 58. DJ Zonka (Big Audio Dynamite) is 56. Singer Michael Sweet of Stryper is 55. Bassist Matt Malley (Counting Crows) is 55. Actor Tracy Letts (”Homeland”) is 53. Actor-comedian Al Madrigal (”Gary Unmarried,” ‘’The Daily Show”) is 47. Actor John Lloyd Young (”Jersey Boys”) is 43. Singer Stephen “Ste” McNally of BBMak is 40. Actress Becki Newton (”Ugly Betty”) is 40. Actor Mo McRae (”Sons of Anarchy”) is 36. Reality star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino (”Jersey Shore”) is 36. Singer Melanie Fiona is 35.

July 5: Actress Katherine Helmond (”Who’s the Boss,” ‘’Soap”) is 89. Actress Shirley Knight is 82. Musician Robbie Robertson is 75. Singer Huey Lewis is 68. Country keyboardist Charles Ventre of River Road is 66. Singer Marc Cohn is 59. Actor Dorien Wilson (”The Parkers,” ‘’Sister, Sister”) is 56. Actress Edie Falco (”The Sopranos”) is 55. Actress Kathryn Erbe (”Law and Order: Criminal Intent”) is 53. Rapper RZA is 49. Singer Joe is 45. Drummer Bengt Lagerberg of The Cardigans is 45. Rapper Bizarre of D12 is 42. Singer Jason Wade of Lifehouse is 38. Musician Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum is 36. Bassist Nick O’Malley of Arctic Monkeys is 33. Actor Jason Dolley (”Cory in the House”) is 27.

July 6: Actor Ned Beatty is 81. Singer Gene Chandler is 78. Country singer Jeannie Seely is 78. Actor Burt Ward (”Batman”) is 73. Actor Fred Dryer is 72. Actor Sylvester Stallone is 72. Actress Allyce Beasley (”Moonlighting”) is 67. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 67. Singer Nanci Griffith is 65. Actress Jennifer Saunders (”Absolutely Fabulous”) is 60. Drummer John Keeble of Spandau Ballet is 59. Actor Pip Torrens (”The Crown”) is 58. Actor Brian Posehn (”Just Shoot Me”) is 52. “CBS This Morning” co-host John Dickerson is 50. Rapper Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan is 48. NBC Sports correspondent and former “Good Morning America” host Josh Elliott is 47. Rapper 50 Cent is 43. Actresses Tia and Tamera Mowry (”Sister, Sister”) are 40. Comedian Kevin Hart is 39. Drummer Chris Wood of Bastille is 33. Actor Jeremy Suarez (”Bernie Mac”) is 28.

July 7: Bandleader Doc Severinsen is 91. Drummer Ringo Starr is 78. Singer-guitarist Warren Entner of the Grass Roots is 75. Actor Joe Spano is 72. Singer David Hodo (the construction worker) of The Village People is 71. Country singer Linda Williams is 71. Actress Shelley Duvall is 69. Actress Roz Ryan (”Amen”) is 67. Actor Billy Campbell (”Once and Again”) is 59. Bassist Mark White of the Spin Doctors is 56. Singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard (”Ally McBeal”) is 55. Comedian Jim Gaffigan is 52. Bassist Ricky Kinchen of Mint Condition is 52. Actress Jorja Fox (”CSI”) is 50. Actress Cree Summer (”A Different World”) is 49. Actress Kirsten Vangsness (”Criminal Minds”) is 46. Actor Troy Garity (”Barbershop”) is 45. Actress Berenice Bejo (”The Artist”) is 42. Actor Hamish Linklater (”The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 42. Rapper Cassidy is 36. Comedian Luke Null (”Saturday Night Live”) is 28. Singer Ally Hernandez of Fifth Harmony (”The X Factor”) is 25. Drummer Ashton Irwin of 5 Seconds of Summer is 24. Country singer Maddie Marlow of Maddie and Tae is 23.

