Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 21-27:

July 21: Movie director Norman Jewison is 93. Actor Leigh Lawson (”Tess”) is 76. Singer Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens) is 71. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau (”Doonesbury”) is 71. Actor Jamey Sheridan (”Homeland”) is 68. Singer-guitarist Eric Bazilian of The Hooters is 66. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 62. Actor Lance Guest (”Lou Grant”) is 59. Actor Matt Mulhern (”Major Dad”) is 59. Singer Emerson Hart of Tonic is 50. Actress Alysia Reiner (”Orange is the New Black”) is 49. Singer Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums is 49. Country singer Paul Brandt is 47. Keyboardist Korey Cooper of Skillet is 47. Actress Ali Landry is 46. Actor Justin Bartha (”The Hangover”) is 41. Actress Sprague Grayden (”Jericho,” ‘’24”) is 41. Actor Josh Hartnett is 41. Contemporary Christian singer Brandon Heath is 41. Reggae singer Damian Marley is 41. Singer Brad Mates of Emerson Drive is 41. “American Idol” runner-up Blake Lewis is 38. Singer Romeo Santos is 38. Drummer Will Berman of MGMT is 37. Keyboardist Johan Carlsson of Carolina Liar is 35. Actress Vanessa Lengies (”Stick It,” ?American Dreams”) is 34.

July 22: Actor Orson Bean (”Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 91. Actress Louise Fletcher is 85. Singer Chuck Jackson is 82. Actor Terence Stamp is 81. Game-show host Alex Trebek is 79. Singer George Clinton is 78. Singer-actor Bobby Sherman is 76. Actor Danny Glover is 73. Writer-director Paul Schrader is 73. Singer Don Henley is 72. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 72. Composer Alan Menken (”Little Mermaid,” ?Little Shop of Horrors”) is 70. Singer-actress Lonette McKee (”The Women of Brewster Place”) is 66. Actor Willem Dafoe is 64. Singer Keith Sweat is 58. Singer Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls is 56. Actor-comedian David Spade is 55. Actor John Leguizamo is 55. Actor Patrick Labyorteaux (”JAG,” ‘’Little House on the Prairie”) is 54. Bassist Pat Badger of Extreme is 52. Actor Rhys Ifans (”Elementary,” ?Notting Hill”) is 52. Actor-singer Jaime Camil (”Jane the Virgin”) is 46. Musician Daniel Jones (Savage Garden) is 46. Singer Rufus Wainwright is 46. Actress Franka Potente (”The Bourne Identity”) is 45. Actress A.J. Cook (”Criminal Minds”) is 41. Actor Keegan Allen (”Pretty Little Liars”) is 32. Singer-actress Selena Gomez is 27.

July 23: Actor Ronny Cox (”Deliverance,” ‘’RoboCop”) is 81. Radio personality Don Imus is 79. Actor Larry Manetti (”Magnum, P.I.”) is 76. Singer David Essex is 72. Singer and former Congressman John Hall (Orleans) is 71. Guitarist Blair Thornton of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 69. Actress Belinda Montgomery (”Doogie Howser, MD”) is 69. Actor Woody Harrelson is 58. Guitarist Martin Gore of Depeche Mode is 58. Actor Eriq Lasalle (”ER”) is 57. Drummer Yuval Gabay (Soul Coughing) is 56. Guitarist Slash of Velvet Revolver and of Guns N’ Roses is 54. Singer Sam Watters of Color Me Badd is 49. Singer Dalvin DeGrate of Jodeci is 48. Singer Alison Krauss is 48. Drummer Chad Gracey of Live is 48. Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans (”The Wayans Brothers”) is 47. Country singer Shannon Brown is 46. Actress Kathryn Hahn (”Transparent,” ‘’Crossing Jordan”) is 46. Actress Stephanie March (”Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 45. Actor Shane McRae (”Sneaky Pete”) is 42. Singer Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child) is 39. Actor Paul Wesley (”The Vampire Diaries”) is 37. Actress Krysta Rodriguez (”Smash”) is 35. Actor Daniel Radcliffe (”Harry Potter” movies) is 30. Drummer Neil Perry of The Band Perry is 29. Actress Lili Simmons (TV’s “The Purge”) is 26. Country singer Danielle Bradbery (”The Voice”) is 23.

July 24: Actor John Aniston (”Days of Our Lives”) is 86. Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 83. Actor Mark Goddard (”Lost in Space”) is 83. Actor Chris Sarandon is 77. Comedian Gallagher is 73. Actor Robert Hays (”Airplane!”) is 72. Actor Michael Richards (”Seinfeld”) is 70. Actress Lynda Carter is 68. Director Gus Van Sant is 67. Country singer Pam Tillis is 62. Actor Kadeem Hardison (”A Different World”) is 54. Actress-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 51. Actress Laura Leighton (”Melrose Place”) is 51. Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is 50. Director Patty Jenkins (”Wonder Woman”) is 48. Actress Jamie Denbo (”Orange Is The New Black”) is 46. Actor Eric Szmanda (”CSI”) is 44. Actress Rose Byrne is 40. Country singer Jerrod Neimann is 40. Actress Summer Glau (”Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) is 38. Actress Elisabeth Moss is 37. Actress Anna Paquin is 37. Actress Megan Park (”The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 33. TV personality Bindi Irwin (”Bindi: The Jungle Girl”) is 21.

July 25: Singer-guitarist Bruce Woodley of The Seekers is 77. Drummer Jim McCarty of The Yardbirds is 76. Bassist Verdine White of Earth, Wind and Fire is 68. Guitarist Jem Finer of The Pogues is 64. Supermodel Iman is 64. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley (”Curtis”) is 62. Guitarist Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth is 61. Country singer Marty Brown is 54. Actress Illeana Douglas is 54. Actor Matt LeBlanc (”Joey,” ‘’Friends”) is 52. Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson (TV’s “Grand Hotel,” ‘’The Steve Harvey Show”) is 52. Actor D.B. Woodside (”24”) is 50. Actress Miriam Shor (”Swingtown,” ‘’Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) is 48. Actor David Denman (”Parenthood,” ‘’The Office”) is 46. Actor Jay R. Ferguson (”Mad Men”) is 45. Actor James Lafferty (”One Tree Hill”) is 34. Actor Michael Welch (”Twilight” films, TV’s “Joan of Arcadia”) is 32. Actor Mason Cook (TV’s “Speechless”) is 19. Actor Pierce Gagnon (”One Tree Hill”) is 14.

July 26: Singer Darlene Love is 78. Singer Brenton Wood is 78. Singer Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones is 76. Actress Helen Mirren is 74. Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen is 70. Actress Susan George is 69. Actress Nana Visitor (”Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”) is 62. Actor Kevin Spacey is 60. Singer Gary Cherone (Extreme, Van Halen) is 58. Actress Sandra Bullock is 55. Singer Jim Lindberg of Pennywise is 54. Actor Jeremy Piven is 54. Singer Wayne Wonder is 53. Actor Jason Statham (”Transporter” films) is 52. Actor Cress Williams (”Close to Home”) is 49. Host Chris Harrison (”The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”) is 48. Actress Kate Beckinsale (”The Aviator,” ‘’Pearl Harbor”) is 46. Actor Gary Owen (”Think Like a Man” films) is 46. Drummer Dan Konopka of OK Go is 45. Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James is 42. Actress Eve Myles (”Victoria,” ‘’Broadchurch”) is 41. Actress Juliet Rylance (”American Gothic”) is 40. Actress Monica Raymund (”Chicago Fire,” ‘’Chicago P.D.”) is 33. Actress Francia Raisa (”The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 31. Drummer Jamie Sharpe of Rush of Fools is 30. Actress Bianca Santos (”The Fosters”) is 29. Actress and singer Taylor Momsen of Pretty Reckless is 26.

July 27: TV producer Norman Lear is 97. Actor John Pleshette (”Knots Landing”) is 77. Actress-director Betty Thomas (”Hill Street Blues”) is 72. Singer Maureen McGovern is 70. Actress Roxanne Hart (”The Good Girl,” ‘’Chicago Hope”) is 65. Guitarist Duncan Cameron (Sawyer Brown) is 63. Comedian Carol Leifer is 63. Comedian Bill Engvall is 62. Jazz singer Karrin Allyson is 57. Country singer Stacy Dean Campbell is 52. Singer Juliana Hatfield is 52. Actor Julian McMahon (”Profiler”) is 51. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (”Game of Thrones”) is 49. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 47. Drummer Abe Cunningham of Deftones is 46. Singer Pete Yorn is 45. Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers (”The Tudors”) is 42. Comedian Heidi Gardner (”Saturday Night Live”) is 36. Actress Taylor Schilling is 35. Singer Cheyenne Kimball of Gloriana is 29. Actress Alyvia Alyn Lind (”Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors”) is 12.

