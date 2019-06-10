Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 16-22:

June 16: Actress Eileen Atkins (”The Crown,” ‘’Doc Martin”) is 85. Actor Bill Cobbs is 85. Country singer Billy “Crash” Craddock is 81. Songwriter Lamont Dozier of Holland-Dozier-Holland is 78. Singer Eddie Levert of The O’Jays is 77. Actress Joan Van Ark is 76. Actor Geoff Pierson (”Splitting Up Together,” ‘’Designated Survivor”) is 70. Singer James Smith of The Stylistics is 69. Singer Gino Vannelli is 67. Actress Laurie Metcalf (”Roseanne,” ‘’Norm”) is 64. Actor Arnold Vosloo (”The Mummy”) is 57. Actor Danny Burstein (”Boardwalk Empire”) is 55. Model-actress Jenny Shimizu is 52. Actor James Patrick Stuart (TV’s “The Closer”) is 51. Actor Clifton Collins Jr. (”Westworld”) is 49. Actor John Cho (2009’s “Star Trek,” ‘’Harold and Kumar” movies) is 47. Actor Eddie Cibrian (”Third Watch”) is 46. Actor Fred Koehler (”Kate and Allie”) is 44. Actor Daniel Bruhl (”Captain America: Civil War”) is 41. Actress Sibel Kekilli (”Game of Thrones”) is 39. Actress Missy Peregrym is 37. Actress Olivia Hack is 36. “American Idol” runner-up Diana DeGarmo is 32. Bassist Ian Keaggy of Hot Chelle Rae is 32.

June 17: Actor Peter Lupus (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 87. Actor William Lucking (”Sons of Anarchy”) is 78. Singer Barry Manilow is 76. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 68. Actor Mark Linn-Baker (”Perfect Strangers”) is 65. Singer Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys) is 61. Director Bobby Farrelly (”There’s Something About Mary”) is 61. Actor Thomas Haden Church (”Sideways,” ‘’Wings,” ‘’Ned and Stacy”) is 59. Actor Greg Kinnear is 56. Actress Kami Cotler (”The Waltons”) is 54. Actor Jason Patric is 53. Singer Kevin Thornton of Color Me Badd is 50. Actor-comedian Will Forte (”Saturday Night Live”) is 49. Actor Arthur Darvill (”DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 37. Actress Jodie Whittaker (”Doctor Who”) is 37. Actor Manish Dayal (”The Resident”) is 36. Country singer Mickey Guyton is 36. Actor-rapper Herculeez of Herculeez and Big Tyme is 36. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 32. Actor KJ Apa (”Riverdale”) is 22.

June 18: Musician Paul McCartney is 77. Actress Constance McCashin (”Knots Landing”) is 72. Actress Linda Thorson (”The Avengers”) is 72. Keyboardist John Evans (The Box Tops) is 71. Actress Isabella Rossellini is 67. Actress Carol Kane is 67. Actor Brian Benben (”Private Practice”) is 63. Actress Andrea Evans (”The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 62. Singer Alison Moyet is 58. Keyboardist Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses) is 56. Country singer-guitarist Tim Hunt (Yankee Grey) is 52. Singer Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men is 48. Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is 46. Rapper Silkk The Shocker is 44. Actress Alana de la Garza (”Law and Order”) is 43. Country singer Blake Shelton is 43. Guitarist Steven Chen of Airborne Toxic Event is 41. Actor David Giuntoli (”Grimm”) is 39. Actor Jacob Anderson (”Game of Thrones”) is 29.

June 19: Singer Tommy DeVito of The Four Seasons is 91. Actress Gena Rowlands is 89. Singer Spanky McFarlane of Spanky and Our Gang is 77. Actress Phylicia Rashad is 71. Singer Ann Wilson of Heart is 69. Actress Kathleen Turner is 65. Country singer Doug Stone is 63. Singer Mark DeBarge of DeBarge is 60. Singer-dancer Paula Abdul is 57. Actor Andy Lauer (”Caroline in the City”) is 56. Singer-guitarist Brian Vander Ark of The Verve Pipe is 55. Actress Mia Sara (”Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 52. “Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer is 50. Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch is 49. Actor Jean Dujardin (”The Artist”) is 47. Actress Robin Tunney is 47. Actor Bumper Robinson (”Sabrina The Teenage Witch”) is 45. Actress Poppy Montgomery (”Unforgettable,” ‘’Without a Trace”) is 44. Singer-banjoist Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers is 43. Actress Zoe Saldana is 41. Actor Neil Brown Jr. (”SEAL Team”) is 39. Actress Lauren Lee Smith (”CSI”) is 39. Singer Macklemore of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis is 37. Actor Paul Dano is 35. Actor Giacomo Gianniotti (”Grey’s Anatomy”) is 30. Actor Chuku Modu (”The Good Doctor”) is 29. Actor Atticus Shaffer (”The Middle”) is 21.

June 20: Actress Bonnie Bartlett (”St. Elsewhere,” ‘’Once and Again”) is 90. Actress Olympia Dukakis is 88. Actor Danny Aiello is 86. Musician Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys is 77. Actor John McCook (”The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 75. Singer Anne Murray is 74. Home-repair show host Bob Vila is 73. Classical pianist Andre Watts is 73. Singer Lionel Richie is 70. Actor John Goodman is 67. Bassist Michael Anthony (Van Halen, Chickenfoot) is 65. Bassist John Taylor of Duran Duran is 59. Guitarist Jerome Fontamillas of Switchfoot is 52. Bassist Murphy Karges of Sugar Ray is 52. Actress Nicole Kidman is 52. Singer Dan Tyminski of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 52. Actor Peter Paige (”Queer as Folk”) is 50. Actor Josh Lucas (”Sweet Home Alabama,” ‘’A Beautiful Mind”) is 48. Bassist Twiggy Ramirez (Marilyn Manson) is 48. Singer Chino Moreno is 46. Singer Amos Lee is 42. Drummer Chris Thompson of The Eli Young Band is 39. Singer-actress Alisan Porter (”The Voice,” ‘’Curly Sue”) is 38. Singer Grace Potter of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals is 36. Keyboardist Chris Dudley of Underoath is 36. Actor Mark Saul (”Grey’s Anatomy”) is 34. Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse (”Superbad”) is 30. Actress Maria Lark (TV’s “Medium”) is 22.

June 21: Actor Bernie Kopell (”The Love Boat”) is 86. Actor Monte Markham is 84. Actress Mariette Hartley is 79. Comedian Joe Flaherty (”SCTV”) is 78. Musician Ray Davies of The Kinks is 75. Actress Meredith Baxter (”Family Ties”) is 72. Actor Michael Gross (”Family Ties”) is 72. Guitarist Joey Molland of Badfinger is 72. Drummer Joey Kramer of Aerosmith is 69. Guitarist Nils Lofgren is 68. Cartoonist Berke Breathed (”Opus,” ‘’Bloom County”) is 62. Actor Josh Pais (”Ray Donovan”) is 61. Country singer Kathy Mattea is 60. Actor Marc Copage (”Julia”) is 57. Actor Doug Savant (”Desperate Housewives,” ‘’Melrose Place”) is 55. Guitarist Porter Howell of Little Texas is 55. Actor Michael Dolan (”Hamburger Hill,” ‘’Biloxi Blues”) is 54. Filmmaker Lana Wachowski (formerly Larry Wachowski) (”The Matrix,” ‘’Speed Racer”) is 54. Actress Carrie Preston (”The Good Wife”) is 52. Country singer Allison Moorer is 47. Actress Juliette Lewis is 46. Actress Maggie Siff (”Mad Men”) is 45. Bassist Justin Cary (Sixpence None The Richer) is 44. Guitarist Mike Einziger of Incubus is 43. Actor Chris Pratt (”Jurassic World,” ‘’Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 40. Singer Brandon Flowers of The Killers is 38. Actor Jussie Smollett (”Empire”) is 37. Actor Michael Malarkey (”The Vampire Diaries”) is 36. Singer Kris Allen (”American Idol”) is 34. Singer Lana Del Rey is 34. Actor Jascha Washington (”Big Momma’s House” films) is 30. Bassist Chandler Baldwin of LANCO is 27. Singer Rebecca Black is 22.

June 22: Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 83. Actor Michael Lerner is 78. Actor Klaus Maria Brandauer is 76. Journalist Brit Hume is 76. Singer Peter Asher of Peter and Gordon is 75. Singer Howard “Eddie” Kaylan of The Turtles is 72. Actor David L. Lander (”Laverne and Shirley”) is 72. Singer Todd Rundgren is 71. Singer Alan Osmond of The Osmonds is 70. Actress Meryl Streep is 70. Actress Lindsay Wagner (”The Bionic Woman”) is 70. Actor Graham Greene (”Dances With Wolves”) is 67. Singer Cyndi Lauper is 66. Actor Chris Lemmon is 65. Bassist Derek Forbes (Simple Minds) is 63. Bassist Garry Beers of INXS is 62. Bassist Alan Anton of Cowboy Junkies is 60. Actress Tracy Pollan (”Family Ties”) is 59. Keyboardist Jimmy Sommerville (Bronski Beat) is 58. Singer Mike Edwards of Jesus Jones is 55. Actress Amy Brenneman is 55. Singer Steven Page (Barenaked Ladies) is 49. Actress Mary Lynn Rajskub (”24”) is 48. TV personality Carson Daly is 46. Guitarist Chris Traynor (Helmet) is 46. Actor Donald Faison (”Scrubs”) is 45. Actress Lecy Goranson (”Roseanne”) is 45. Comedian Mike O’Brien (”Saturday Night Live”) is 43. TV personality Jai Rodriguez (”Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 40. Actress Lindsay Ridgeway (”Boy Meets World”) is 34. Singer Dina Hansen of Fifth Harmony (”The X Factor”) is 22.

