Sept. 30: Actress Angie Dickinson is 87. Singer Cissy Houston is 85. Singer Johnny Mathis is 83. Actor Len Cariou (TV’s “Blue Bloods,” film “The Four Seasons”) is 79. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 75. Singer Sylvia Peterson of The Chiffons is 72. Actor John Finn (”Cold Case”) is 66. Guitarist John Lombardo (10,000 Maniacs) is 66. Country singer Deborah Allen is 65. Jazz singer Patrice Rushen is 64. Actor Barry Williams (”The Brady Bunch”) is 64. Actress Fran Drescher is 61. Country singer Marty Stuart is 60. Actress Crystal Bernard (”Wings”) is 57. Actor Eric Stoltz is 57. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 56. Country singer Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry is 55. Singer Trey Anastasio of Phish is 54. Bassist Robby Takac of The Goo Goo Dolls is 54. Actress Monica Bellucci (”The Passion of the Christ,” ‘’The Matrix Reloaded”) is 54. Actress Lisa Thornhill (”Veronica Mars”) is 52. Actor Silas Weir Mitchell (”Grimm”) is 49. Actor Tony Hale (”Veep,” ‘’Arrested Development”) is 48. Actress Jenna Elfman is 47. Actor Ashley Hamilton is 44. Actress Marion Cotillard (”Public Enemies,” ‘’La Vie en Rose”) is 43. Actor Christopher Jackson (”Bull,” ‘’Oz”) is 43. Actress Toni Trucks (”SEAL Team”) is 38. Actress Lacey Chabert (”Mean Girls,” ‘’Party of Five”) is 36. Actor Kieran Culkin is 36. Rapper T-Pain is 34.

Oct. 1: Actress-singer Julie Andrews is 83. Actress Stella Stevens is 80. Saxophonist Jerry Martini of Sly and the Family Stone is 75. Jazz bassist Dave Holland is 72. Actor Stephen Collins (”Seventh Heaven”) is 71. Actor Randy Quaid is 68. Singer Howard Hewett is 63. Drummer Tim O’Reagan of The Jayhawks is 60. Singer Youssou N’Dour is 59. Actor Esai Morales (”NYPD Blue”) is 56. Actor Christopher Titus (”Titus”) is 54. Model-actress Cindy Margolis is 53. Singer-guitarist Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra is 50. Actor Zach Galifianakis (”The Hangover”) is 49. Actress Sarah Drew (”Grey’s Anatomy” ‘’Everwood”) is 38. Comedian Beck Bennett (”Saturday Night Live”) is 34. Actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell (”Underground,” ‘’Wanda at Large”) is 32. Actress Brie Larson (”United States of Tara”) is 29. Singer Jade Bird is 21. Actor Jack Stanton (”The Mick”) is 10.

Oct. 2: Singer-guitarist Leon Rausch of Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys is 91. Critic Rex Reed is 80. Singer Don McLean is 73. Country singer Jo-el Sonnier is 72. Actor Avery Brooks (”Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”) is 70. Guitarist Mike Rutherford of Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics is 68. Musician Sting is 67. Actress Lorraine Bracco is 64. Guitarist Greg Jennings of Restless Heart is 64. Singer Phil Oakey of Human League is 63. Singer Freddie Jackson is 62. Singer-producer Robbie Nevil is 60. Drummer Bud Gaugh of Sublime and Long Beach Dub All-Stars is 51. Country singer Gillian Welch is 51. Actor Joey Slotnick (”Boston Public,” ‘’The Single Guy”) is 50. Country singer Kelly Willis is 50. Singer Dion Allen of Az Yet is 48. Actress-talk-show host Kelly Ripa (”Live With Kelly and Michael,” ‘’All My Children”) is 48. Singer Tiffany is 47. Singer Lene Nystrom (Aqua) is 45. Actor Efren Ramirez (”Napoleon Dynamite”) is 45. Singer LaTocha Scott of Xscape is 45. Gospel singer and former “American Idol” contestant Mandisa is 42. Bassist Mike Rodden of Hinder is 36. Singer Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes is 30. Actress Samantha Barks (”Les Miserables”) is 28.

Oct. 3: Singer Chubby Checker is 77. Actor Alan Rachins is 76. Magician Roy Horn of Siegfried and Roy is 74. Singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac is 69. Blues singer Keb’ Mo’ is 67. Actor Peter Frechette (”Profiler”) is 62. Actor-comedian Greg Proops is 59. Drummer Tommy Lee of Motley Crue is 56. Actress Janel Moloney (”The West Wing”) is 49. Singer Gwen Stefani is 49. Singer Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys is 47. Singer G. Love is 46. Actress Keiko Agena (”Gilmore Girls”) is 45. Actress Neve Campbell is 45. Actress Lena Headey (”Game of Thrones”) is 45. Singer India.Arie is 43. Rapper Talib Kweli is 43. Actress Alanna Ubach (”Legally Blonde” movies) is 43. Actor Seann William Scott is 42. Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer of Red Hot Chili Peppers is 39. Guitarist Mark King of Hinder is 36. Actress Tessa Thompson (”Westworld”) is 35. Country singer Cherrill Green of Edens Edge is 35. Actress Meagan Holder (”Pitch”) is 34. Singer Ashlee Simpson is 34. Rapper A$AP Rocky is 30. Actor Noah Schnapp (”Stranger Things”) is 14.

Oct. 4: Country singer Leroy Van Dyke is 89. Author Anne Rice is 77. Actress Lori Saunders (”Petticoat Junction”) is 77. Actor Clifton Davis (”Amen”) is 73. Actress Susan Sarandon is 72. Actor Armand Assante is 69. Actor Alan Rosenberg (”Cybill,” ‘’L.A. Law”) is 68. Actor Christoph Waltz (”Inglourious Basterds,” ‘’Water for Elephants”) is 62. Actor Bill Fagerbakke (”Coach,” ‘’Spongebob Squarepants”) is 61. Actress Kyra Schon (”Night of the Living Dead”) is 61. Rap producer Russell Simmons is 61. Keyboardist Chris Lowe of The Pet Shop Boys is 59. Keyboardist Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard of Sawyer Brown is 58. Actor David W. Harper (”The Waltons”) is 57. Singer Jon Secada is 57. Media personality John Melendez (aka “Stuttering John”) is 53. Actor Jerry Minor (”Dr. Ken,” ‘’Community”) is 51. Actor Liev Schreiber is 51. Actor Abraham Benrubi (”Men in Trees,” ‘’ER”) is 49. Country singer-guitarist Heidi Newfield (Trick Pony) is 48. Singer-guitarist M. Ward of She and Him is 45. Actress Alicia Silverstone is 42. Keyboardist Robbie Bennett of The War on Drugs is 40. Singer-guitarist Marc Roberge of O.A.R. is 40. Actress Rachel Leigh Cook (”Josie and the Pussycats,” ‘’She’s All That”) is 39. Singer Jessica Benson of 3LW is 31. Actress Melissa Benoist (”Supergirl,” ‘’Glee”) is 30. Actress Dakota Johnson is 29. Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix is 27.

Oct. 5: Actress Glynis Johns (”Mary Poppins”) is 95. Singer Arlene Smith of The Chantels is 77. Singer-guitarist Steve Miller is 75. Singer Brian Johnson of AC/DC is 71. Actress Karen Allen is 67. Director Clive Barker is 66. Guitarist David Bryson of Counting Crows is 64. Actor Daniel Baldwin (”Homicide: Life on the Streets”) is 58. Guitarist Dave Dederer (Presidents of the United States of America) is 54. Actress Josie Bissett (”Melrose Place”) is 48. Singer-actress Heather Headley is 44. Singer Colin Meloy of The Decemberists is 44. Guitarist Brian Mashburn of Save Ferris is 43. Actress Parminder Nagra (”ER,” ‘’Bend It Like Beckham”) is 43. Actor Scott Weinger (”Full House”) is 43. Actress Kate Winslet is 43. Guitarist James Valentine of Maroon 5 is 40. Bassist Paul Thomas of Good Charlotte is 38. Actor Jesse Eisenberg (”The Social Network”) is 35. Actor Joshua Logan Moore (”Desperate Housewives”) is 24.

Oct. 6: Actress Britt Ekland is 76. Singer Millie Small is 72. Singer-guitarist Thomas McClary (The Commodores) is 69. Singer Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon is 67. Guitarist David Hidalgo of Los Lobos is 64. Actress Elisabeth Shue is 55. Singer-songwriter Matthew Sweet is 54. Country singer Tim Rushlow (Little Texas) is 52. Bassist Tommy Stinson (The Replacements, Guns N’ Roses) is 52. Actress Amy Jo Johnson (”Felicity,” ‘’Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”) is 48. Actor Ioan Gruffudd (”Fantastic Four,” ‘’Horatio Hornblower”) is 45. Actor Jeremy Sisto (”Law and Order,” ‘’Six Feet Under”) is 44. Singer Melinda Doolittle (”American Idol”) is 41. Actor Wes Ramsey (”CSI: Miami”) is 41. Musician Will Butler of Arcade Fire is 36.

