Britain’s Prince Charles gives a speech during the global premiere of Netflix’s “Our Planet” at the Natural History Museum in London, Thursday April 4, 2019. (John Sibley/Pool via AP) (Associated Press)

LONDON — A new eight-part Netflix series chronicling life on Earth and the threat posed by climate change has received a royal sendoff at London’s Natural History Museum.

Prince Charles lauded the “Our Planet” series and its narrator David Attenborough at the world premiere Thursday night. He was joined by sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Charles praised Attenborough, 92, for helping to “lift the veil of ignorance from our eyes about the intricate and integrated beauty of our home.”

Charles said he is proud of his sons for sharing his passion for working to restore “the balance of nature.”

The ambitious Netflix series, produced in conjunction with the WWF, was four years in the making and involved 600 crew members filming in 50 countries and on each continent.

