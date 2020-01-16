Other offerings include “Home on the Road,” featuring Abner and Amanda Ramirez from the band Johnnyswim trying to balance marriage, family and their music careers.
The programming is focused on family-friendly fare that touches on home, garden, food, wellness and design.
The network is named after the Gaines’ Magnolia media company. It will be the new home for episodes of “Fixer Upper.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.