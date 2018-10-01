FILE - In this April 2, 2018 file photo, CEO of Christian Broadcasting Network and son of founder Pat Robertson, Gordon Robertson, speaks during an interview at CBN headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va. The conservative Christian TV network is entering the crowded world of 24-hour news broadcasting at a time when the mainstream news media is under increasing attack by both President Donald Trump and his supporters, many of them evangelicals. The Christian Broadcasting Network’s news channel will provide a religious perspective that other channels lack, CEO Gordon Robertson told The Associated Press in an interview in advance of the network’s formal launch Monday, Oct. 1. (Steve Helber, File/Associated Press)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Christian TV network is entering the crowded world of 24-hour news broadcasting at a time when the mainstream news media is under increasing attack by President Donald Trump and some of his supporters, many of them evangelicals.

Gordon Robertson is CEO of The Christian Broadcasting Network. He is also a son of evangelist Pat Robertson.

Gordon Robertson told The Associated Press in an interview last week that the channel will air on local television stations in 15 U.S. cities. He says it will provide a Christian perspective that other channels lack.

Robertson says he wants the channel to bring people together. It is making its debut in an increasingly fractured media landscape and divided nation.

