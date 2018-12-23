It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC at 8) Watch the 1946 film about a man who is reminded about the meaning of life by a special Christmas visitor (his guardian angel) on Monday night. Pictured: James Stewart and Donna Reed.

Listings for Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

(All times Eastern.)

Monday Listings

A Very Happy & Friends Yule Log (HMM at 5) A yule log featuring furry friends.

A Christmas Story (TBS at 8) A rambunctious kid navigates the holiday season in this 1983 film.

Meet Me in St. Louis (TCM at 6) This musical comedy circa 1944 focuses on four sisters learning about the changing world around them.

White Christmas (Sundance at 7) A 1954 movie tells the story of performers who put on a holiday extravaganza.

A Christmas Carol (TCM at 10) Ebenezer Scrooge meets ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come in this 1984 film based on the book by Charles Dickens.

Returning

Murdoch Mysteries (Acorn streaming) Season 12.

Special

Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir (WETA at 9) Featuring songs from Sesame Street.

Tuesday Listings

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (AMC at 7:30) Clark Griswold’s attempt at a perfect family Christmas goes awry in a film from 1989.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (NBC at 8) The 1966 cartoon version.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (NBC at 8:30) The 2000 version starring Jim Carrey.

The Polar Express (AMC at 9:45) A 2004 movie about a train ride to the North Pole based on the children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg.

Specials

Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir (WETA at 3) Featuring Broadway star Laura Osnes.

When Calls the Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing (Hallmark at 8) Bill leads the residents to save a group of children and their orphanage.

Call the Midwife 2018 Holiday Special (WETA at 9) Four Chinese orphans cause joy and chaos amid Christmas preparations.