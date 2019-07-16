FILE - This June 27, 2019 file photo shows Democratic presidential candidates from left, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice-President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., on the second night of the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News in Miami. (Brynn Anderson, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The political equivalent to NBA first pick Zion Williamson is unclear, but CNN this week brings the showmanship of sports draft lotteries to the presidential campaign by televising its drawing to set the lineup for the second Democratic debate.

CNN will unveil stage positions on Thursday evening for the 20-candidate lineup. The debate is scheduled for July 30 and 31.

For CNN, which has been touting the draw onscreen, it’s an attempt to create an event out of virtually nothing that also promotes its coverage of debates. But the network has also received criticism for making the nomination process too much like a game show.

