That makes “Cowboy Bebop” part of a larger phenomenon observed by scholars like Amy Lu, associate professor at Northeastern University. For her 2006 master’s thesis at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Lu asked more than 1,000 people to identify the race of nearly 350 anime protagonists, based solely on images of their faces. “Cowboy Bebop’s” Spike Spiegel was one of them. In the original anime, Spike “did mention that he was born on Mars, but he never talks about where his parents came from or his cultural heritage,” Lu says. (Similarly, all the show specifies about Jet is that he’s from a Jupiter satellite, Ganymede.)