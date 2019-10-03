Erivo won a Tony Award, a Grammy and a Daytime Emmy for her work in “The Color Purple.”
“Genius” dramatizes the story of some of the world’s most legendary innovators. Previous seasons focused on Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso, starring Geoffrey Rush and Antonio Banderas.
Production on “Genius: Aretha” will begin next month. The series is expected to debut next spring.
