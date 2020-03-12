Instead of allying with Britain and others to fight Adolf Hitler’s march across Europe, American voters in 1940 elect hero aviator (and Nazi sympathizer) Charles Lindbergh to the White House over the incumbent, Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Having run on a strict America First platform, the Lindbergh administration cuts aid to Britain and embarks on its own nationalist agenda — a closed-borders, rah-rah reorganization that is subtly (at first) hostile to anyone who doesn’t seem authentically (white, Christian) American.

The shift in tone and mood is met with increasing horror in the apartment home of the Levin family in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Weequahic, where upstanding father Herman (Morgan Spector) works for Metropolitan Life Insurance and his preternaturally skeptical wife, Bess (Zoe Kazan), wonders if they shouldn’t follow some of their neighbors north to Canada.

Early episodes, written by Simon and Burns, struggle to find the sliver of space that exists between topical significance and emotional consequence. Characters tend to expound rather than converse, having arguments with one another that sound more like op-eds than the range of personal experience. Spector’s Herman is saddled with passionate diatribes; Kazan, as Bess, is able to give a much more effective performance, shaded in an awareness that the life she and her husband envisioned for themselves is inexorably crumbling away.

For too long, the action mounts with the same stiff delivery as the newsreels that the characters absorb in their local movie house. The parallels to modern times are mostly low-hanging fruit; the way Herman finds solace in (and supportively talks back to) Walter Winchell’s nightly radio harangues against the Lindbergh administration serve to remind us of the way riled voters on today’s left tune in for their nightly dose of Rachel Maddow.

A fair amount of the story is seen through the eyes of 10-year-old Philip Levin (Azhy Robertson), whose life to this point has been all stickball and stamp collecting. ]

Philip watches as his shiftless and angry older cousin Alvin (Anthony Boyle) leaves the household to go to Canada and join its military to kill Nazis. Philip watches as his desperately single aunt, Evelyn (Winona Ryder, giving her best performance in a long time — and yes, I’m including “Stranger Things”) falls for the widowed Lionel Bengelsdorf (John Turturro), a politically conservative rabbi who goes around trying to convince his fellow Jews that Lindbergh and his policies are beneficial.

By the fourth episode, “The Plot Against America” begins to feel less like a book report and more like a compelling drama — something worth getting caught up in, a layer of fictional anxiety to add to whatever else is keeping you up nights.

Events go from bad to worse. Henry Ford is appointed to the Cabinet. The White House hosts the Germans at a state dinner. Aunt Evelyn goes to work for the government’s Office of American Assimilation and convinces the Levins to send their teenage son, Sandy (Caleb Malis), to Kentucky for a summer program intended to acquaint Jewish urban kids with the “real America.” Resenting her brother-in-law Herman’s defiance, Evelyn soon has his whole family enlisted (against their will) for a euphemistically named “Homeland” program that will relocate Jewish families to rural American towns.

At that point, the Levins are consumed by panic, anger and confusion. Herman keeps asking why people won’t recognize his very real pride in being American; Bess keeps trying to get him to open his eyes and see the hatred quickly closing in on them.

Even at its most vivid and desperately exciting moments, “The Plot Against America” still can’t help wielding its themes like a blunt instrument, repeatedly reminding the viewer that this is not just a nightmare scenario envisioned by novelist Roth. For many, the story will seem sadly too plausible. Roth died in 2018, recently enough to witness a recent and reprehensible rise in xenophobic rhetoric, racism and anti-Semitism.

Still, a strongly relevant message does not absolve the series or its creators of fulfilling some of the essential requirements of momentum, character development and follow-through. Just as it gets worked up into its froth of fear and violence, the story swerves in ways that do and don’t adhere to Roth’s novel, landing at a tentative stopping point of cautious optimism and a depressing acknowledgment of a persistent political corruption.

It’s hard to recommend sticking around for the whole thing, except, of course, as a thought exercise. Even as a work of alternate history, “The Plot Against America” can be usefully jarring and possibly predictive. Actual history offers some reassurance, but not much.