NEWARK, Del. — A Delaware man says he was so excited during an audition for a game show that he pulled a muscle in his leg and had to go to the emergency room.

The Delaware News Journal reports the episode of “Family Feud” that 56-year-old Rafael Pagán of Newark, his sister and three nieces tried out for in October 2017 will air Wednesday. He says the injury was caused by jumping so much during the audition.