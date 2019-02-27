LOS ANGELES — JP Dellacamera and former U.S. midfielder Aly Wagner will be Fox’s lead broadcast team for the Women’s World Cup in France.

The announcement comes 100 days before the tournament opens June 7 with a matchup of France and South Korea. Fox said Wednesday that 22 matches will be broadcast on the main Fox network, 27 on FS1 and three on FS2.

Fox’s Paris studio will be in the Palais Chaillot at the Cafe de l’Homme at the Trocadero, with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop.

This will be the 15th World Cup on television and radio for the 67-year-old Dellacamera, including five women’s tournaments. It’s the third for the 38-year Wagner, including her second women’s tournament.

