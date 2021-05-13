In 1966, Carl Reiner wrapped up “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” He wanted to go out strong and he worried that, after more than 150 episodes, the show would grow stale. As much as Van Dyke wanted to continue, he had plenty of movie offers. But what he found quickly is that Bert and Rob Petrie were not easily forgotten. When he made family-friendly films — “Lt. Robin Crusoe, U.S.N.” or “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” — audiences responded. When he tried to do something different — Lear’s “Divorce American Style” or Reiner’s underappreciated masterpiece, “The Comic” — he would be ignored or, even worse, called out by critics for playing a “new” Dick Van Dyke. There was also “The Morning After,” a 1974 made-for-television film in which he played an alcoholic. In one scene, Van Dyke crawled on the floor of his bathroom, unshaven and crying uncontrollably.