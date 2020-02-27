Soleil Moon Frye is returning as Penny’s pal Zoey Howzer, and Cedric the Entertainer will reprise the role of Uncle Bobby.
“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us,” executive producers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar said in a joint statement.
Production on the series is underway, with a release date yet to be announced.
Episodes of the original 2001-05 Disney Channel series, “The Proud Family,” are available on Disney Plus.
