That is the essence of what distinguished the digital gathering — with speeches by most of the luminaries trimmed to a muscular several minutes, and brief, well-produced segments with regular folks. (The program each evening was kept to an economical two hours, much tighter than what has been programmed in the past, though broadcast networks tended in recent cycles to limit their coverage of day and evening-long sessions to as little as an hour, and consigned the rest to cable or streaming.) Ideologically, of course, the DNC appeal was to the center and left on the political spectrum; agitprop is deeply rooted in the performing arts. The framing and the casting, though, elevated it to inordinately effective storytelling.