“The Magic School Bus,” adapted from a series of books written by Joanna Cole and illustrated by Bruce Degen, centers on a group of school children who board a yellow school bus for field trips to such unlikely places as outer space or the human digestive system.
Lilly Tomlin supplied the voice for Ms. Frizzle in the original cartoon series and Kate McKinnon voiced her sister in a recent Netflix reboot, “The Magic School Bus Rides Again.”
The film version will be led by Scholastic Entertainment, Brownstone Productions, Marc Platt Productions and Universal Pictures. No anticipated date for the release was given or any other cast.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.