

Olivia Colman plays Queen Elizabeth II in the latest season of “The Crown,” which returns to Netflix on Nov. 17. (Des Willie/Netflix)

There’s plenty to love on this list of fall’s returning shows — I’ve already seen an episode of Olivia Colman’s takeover as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s “The Crown” and, as expected, she’s perfect for the part. Elsewhere, a number of notable favorites are kicking off their final seasons, including “The Good Place,” “The Deuce,” “Empire,” “Madam Secretary,” “Mr. Robot,” “Silicon Valley” and CW’s stalwart “Supernatural.” I’ve starred () some recommendations to help you prioritize. Good luck with that.

“9-1-1”

(Fox at 8) Monday, Sept. 23

“20/20”

(ABC at 9) Friday, Sept. 27

“48 Hours”

(Saturdays at 9 on CBS) returned Sept. 14

“60 Minutes”

(7:30 p.m. on CBS) Sunday, Sept. 29

“All American”

(CW at 8) Monday, Oct. 7

“American Horror Story: 1984” (FX at 10) Wednesday, Sept. 18

“American Housewife”

(ABC at 8) Friday, Sept. 27

“America’s Funniest Home Videos”

(ABC at 7) Sunday, Sept. 29

“Arrow”

(CW at 9) Tuesday, Oct. 15

“Baroness Von Sketch Show”

(IFC at midnight) Wednesday, Oct. 30

“Below Deck”

(Bravo at 9) Monday, Oct. 7

“Bering Sea Gold”

(Discovery at 9) Tuesday, Sept. 17

“Big Mouth”

(Netflix) Friday, Oct. 4

“Black Lightning”

(CW at 9) Monday, Oct. 7

“Black-ish”

(ABC at 9:30) Tuesday, Sept. 24

“The Blacklist”

(NBC at 8) Friday, Oct. 4

“Bless This Mess”

(ABC at 8:30) Tuesday, Sept. 24

“Blue Bloods”

(CBS at 10) Friday, Sept. 27

“Bob’s Burgers”

(Fox at 9) Sunday, Sept. 29

“Bull”

(CBS at 10) Monday, Sept. 23

“Castle Rock”

(Hulu) Wednesday, Oct. 23

“Charmed”

(CW at 8) Friday, Oct. 11

“The Chef Show”

(Netflix) returned Sept. 13

“Chicago Fire”

(NBC at 9) Wednesday, Sept. 25

“Chicago Med”

(NBC at 8) Wednesday, Sept. 25

“Chicago P.D.”

(NBC at 10) Wednesday, Sept. 25

“The Circus”

(Showtime at 8) Sunday, Sept. 22

“The Conners”

(ABC at 8) Tuesday, Sept. 24

“Crank Yankers”

(Comedy Central at 10:30) Wednesday, Sept. 25

“The Crown”

(Netflix) Sunday, Nov. 17

“Dancing With the Stars”

(ABC at 8) Monday, Sept. 16

“Dateline”

(NBC at 9) Friday, Sept. 27

“Disenchantment”

(Netflix) Friday, Sept. 20

“The Deuce”

(Mondays at 9 on HBO) returned Sept. 9

“The Durrells in Corfu”

(PBS at 10, check local listings) Sunday, Sept. 29

“Dynasty”

(CW at 9) Friday, Oct. 11

“E! True Hollywood Story”

(E! at 10) Sunday, Oct. 6

“Empire”

(Fox at 9) Tuesday, Sept. 24

“The Expanse”

(Amazon Prime) Friday, Dec. 13

“Family Guy”

(Fox at 9:30) Sunday, Sept. 29

“FBI”

(CBS at 9) Tuesday, Sept. 24

“Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.”

(PBS at 8, check local listings) Tuesday, Oct. 8

“The Flash”

(CW at 8) Tuesday, Oct. 8

“Fresh Off the Boat”

(ABC at 8:30) Friday, Sept. 27

“Get Shorty”

(Epix at 10) Sunday, Oct. 6

“God Friended Me”

(CBS at 8:30) Sunday, Sept. 29

“The Goldbergs”

(ABC at 8) Wednesday, Sept. 25

“Goliath”

(Amazon Prime) Friday, Oct. 4

“The Good Doctor”

(ABC at 10) Monday, Sept. 23

“Good Karma Hospital”

(Acorn TV) Monday, Nov. 11



D’Arcy Carden, left, as Janet, and Jameela Jamil as Tahani on “The Good Place.” (Colleen Hayes/NBC)

“The Good Place”

(NBC at 9) Thursday, Sept. 26

“Greenleaf”

(Tuesdays at 10 on OWN) returned Sept. 3

“Grey’s Anatomy”

(ABC at 8) Thursday, Sept. 26

“Hawaii 5-0”

(CBS at 8) Friday, Sept. 27

“Hot Date”

(Pop TV at 10) Friday, Sept. 20

“Impulse”

(YouTube) Wednesday, Oct. 16

“Inside the Actors Studio”

(Ovation at 10, moves from Bravo) Sunday, Oct. 13

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”

(FXX at 10) Wednesday, Sept. 25

“Jack Ryan”

(Amazon Prime) Friday, Nov. 1

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”

(Sundays at 9 on E!) returned Sept. 8

“Kidding”

(Showtime at 10) Sunday, Nov. 3

“The Kominsky Method”

(Netflix) Friday, Oct. 25

“Law & Order: SVU”

(NBC at 10) Thursday, Sept. 26

“Legacies”

(CW at 9) Thursday, Oct. 10

“Letterkenny”

(Hulu) Monday, Oct. 14

“Life Below Zero”

(Nat Geo at 9) Tuesday, Sept. 24

“ Live PD”

(A&E at 9) Friday, Sept. 20

“Live Rescue”

(A&E at 9) Monday, Sept. 16

“Love & Marriage”

(Saturdays at 9 on OWN) returned Sept. 7

“Madam Secretary”

(CBS at 10) Sunday, Oct. 6

“Magnum P.I.”

(CBS at 9) Friday, Sept. 27

“Maigret”

(Saturdays at 7 on Ovation) returned Sept. 14

“The Man in the High Castle”

(Amazon Prime) Friday, Nov. 15

“Married to Medicine”

(Sundays at 9 on Bravo) returned Sept. 8

“Marvel’s Runaways”

(Hulu) Friday, Dec. 13

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime) Friday, Dec. 6

“The Masked Singer”

(Fox at 8) Wednesday, Sept. 25

“Mayans M.C.”

(Tuesdays at 10 on FX) returned Sept. 3

“A Million Little Things”

(ABC at 9) Thursday, Sept. 26

“Modern Family”

(ABC at 9) Wednesday, Sept. 25

“Mom”

(CBS at 9) Thursday, Sept. 26

“Mr Inbetween”

(Thursdays at 10 on FX) returned Sept. 12

“Mr. Mercedes”

(Tuesdays at 10 on DirecTV/AT&T) returned Sept. 10

“Mr. Robot”

(USA at 10) Sunday, Oct. 6

“NCIS”

(CBS at 8) Tuesday, Sept. 24

“NCIS: Los Angeles”

(CBS at 9:30) Sunday, Sept. 29

“NCIS: New Orleans”

(CBS at 10) Tuesday, Sept. 24

“The Neighborhood”

(CBS at 8) Monday, Sept. 23

“New Amsterdam”

(NBC at 10) Tuesday, Sept. 24

“Peaky Blinders”

(Netflix) Friday, Oct. 4

“Poldark on Masterpiece”

(PBS at 10, check local listings) Sunday, Sept. 29

“The Purge”

(USA at 9) Tuesday, Oct. 15

“The Ranch”

(Netflix) returned Sept. 13

“Ray Donovan”

(Showtime at 8) Sunday, Nov. 17

“The Real Housewives of Dallas”

(Wednesday at 9 on Bravo) returned Sept. 4

“The Resident”

(Fox at 8) Tuesday, Sept. 24

“Riverdale”

(CW at 8) Wednesday, Oct. 9

“Robot Chicken” (Adult Swim at midnight) Sunday, Sept. 29

“The Rookie”

(ABC at 10) Sunday, Sept. 29

“Room 104”

(Fridays at 11 on HBO) returned Sept. 13

“Running Wild With Bear Grylls”

(Nat Geo at 10) Tuesday, Nov. 5

“Saturday Night Live”

(NBC at 11:30) Saturday, Sept. 28

“Schooled”

(ABC at 8:30) Wednesday, Sept. 25

“SEAL Team”

(CBS at 9) Wednesday, Oct. 2

“Shameless”

(Showtime at 9) Sunday, Nov. 3

“Shark Tank”

(ABC at 9) Sunday, Sept. 29



“Silicon Valley” returns for its sixth and final season in October. (Ali Paige Goldstein/HBO)

“Silicon Valley”

(HBO at 10) Sunday, Oct. 27

“The Simpsons”

(Fox at 8) Sunday, Sept. 29

“Single Parents”

(ABC at 9:30) Wednesday, Sept. 25

“Sorry for Your Loss”

(Facebook Watch) Tuesday, Oct. 1

“South Park”

(Comedy Central at 10) Wednesday, Sept. 25

“Star Wars Resistance”

(Disney at 10) Sunday, Oct. 6

“Supergirl”

(CW at 9) Sunday, Oct. 6

“Supernatural”

(CW at 8) Thursday, Oct. 10

“Superstore”

(NBC at 8) Thursday, Sept. 26

“Survivor”

(CBS at 8) Wednesday, Sept. 25

“S.W.A.T.”

(CBS at 10) Wednesday, Oct. 2

“This Close”

(Thursdays at midnight on Sundance TV) returned Sept. 12

“This Is Us”

(NBC at 9) Tuesday, Sept. 24

“Top Boy”

(Netflix) returned Sept. 13

“Total Divas”

(E! at 10) Wednesday, Oct. 2

“Van Helsing”

(Syfy at 10) Friday, Sept. 27

“The Voice”

(NBC at 8) Monday, Sept. 23

“The Walking Dead”

(AMC at 9) Sunday, Oct. 6

“WWE Smackdown Live”

(Fox at 8; moves from USA) Friday, Oct. 4

“Young Sheldon”

(CBS at 8) Thursday, Sept. 26