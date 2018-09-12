

Clockwise from top left: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "This Is Us," "The Good Place" and "Outlander." (Patrick McElhenney/FX; Ron Batzdorff/NBC; Colleen Hayes/NBC; Aimee Spinks/Starz)

It’s a lot, I know, but who says you have to watch everything that’s on between now and year’s end? Should you want to try, however, here’s a list of the fall’s returning shows with my recommendations starred ().

“9-1-1” (Fox at 8, post-NFL) Sunday, Sept. 23

“48 Hours” (CBS at 9) Saturday, Sept. 29

“60 Minutes” (CBS at 7:30, post-NFL) Sunday, Sept. 30

“America in Color” (Smithsonian at 8) Sunday, Nov. 18

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” (ABC at 7) Sunday, Sept. 30

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” (Wednesdays at 10 on FX) returned Sept. 12

“American Housewife” (ABC at 8:30) Wednesday, Sept. 26

“American Vandal” (Netflix) returned Sept. 14

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (CNN at 9) Sunday, Sept. 23

“Arrow” (CW at 8) Monday, Oct. 15

“Atypical” (Netflix) returned Sept. 7

“Baroness von Sketch Show” (IFC at 9) Thursday, Nov. 8

“Below Deck” (Bravo at 9) Tuesday, Oct. 2

“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS at 8) Monday, Sept. 24

“The Big Interview With Dan Rather” (AXS TV at 9) Tuesday, Oct. 2

“Big Mouth” (Netflix) Friday, Oct. 5

“Black-ish” (ABC at 9) Tuesday, Oct. 16

“Black Ink Crew” (VH1 at 9) Wednesday, Sept. 19

“Black Lightning” (CW at 9) Tuesday, Oct. 9

“Blindspot” (NBC at 8) Friday, Oct. 12

“Blue Bloods” (CBS at 10) Friday, Sept. 28

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox at 8:30) Sunday, Sept. 30

“BoJack Horseman” (Netflix) returned Sept. 14

“Bull” (CBS at 10) Monday, Sept. 24

“Chicago Fire” (NBC at 9) Wednesday, Sept. 26

“Chicago Med” (NBC at 8) Wednesday, Sept. 26

“Chicago PD” (NBC at 10) Wednesday, Sept. 26

“Child Support” (ABC at 9) Friday, Oct. 5

“The Circus” (Showtime at 9) Sunday, Sept. 16

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (CW at 9) Friday, Oct. 12

“Criminal Minds” (CBS at 10) Wednesday, Oct. 3

“Dancing With the Stars” (ABC at 8) Monday, Sept. 24

“Dateline” (NBC at 10) Friday, Sept. 28

“Deal or No Deal” (CNBC, time to be announced) Wednesday, Dec. 5

“The Deuce” (Sundays at 9 on HBO) returned Sept. 9

“Deutschland 86” (Sundance TV at midnight) Thursday, Oct. 25

“Doctor Who” (BBC America; time to be announced) Sunday, Oct. 7

“Dynasty” (CW at 8) Friday, Oct. 12

“The Durrells in Corfu on Masterpiece” (PBS at 8) Sunday, Sept. 30

“Empire” (Fox at 8) Wednesday, Sept. 26

“Family Guy” (Fox at 9) Sunday, Sept. 30

“Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.” (PBS, check local listings) Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019

“The Flash” (CW at 8) Tuesday, Oct. 9

“Flip or Flop Atlanta” (Thursdays at 9 on HGTV) returned Sept. 13

“Flipping Out” (Tuesdays at 10 on Bravo) returned Sept. 11

“Fresh Off the Boat” (ABC at 8) Friday, Oct. 5

“The Goldbergs” (ABC at 8) Wednesday, Sept. 26

“Gold Rush” (Discovery at 9) Friday, Oct. 12

“The Good Doctor” (ABC at 10) Monday, Sept. 24

“The Good Place” (NBC at 8) Thursday, Sept. 27

“The Great American Read” (Tuesdays on PBS, check local listings) returned Sept. 11

“Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC at 8) Thursday, Sept. 27

“Hawaii Five-O” (CBS at 9) Friday, Sept. 28

“Hell’s Kitchen” (Fox at 9) Friday, Sept. 28

“House of Cards” (Netflix) Friday, Nov. 2

“How to Get Away With Murder” (ABC at 10) Thursday, Sept. 27

“I Love You America With Sarah Silverman” (Thursdays on Hulu) returned Sept. 6

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (Wednesdays at 10 on FXX) returned Sept. 5

“Last Man Standing” (Fox at 8) Friday, Sept. 28

“The Last Ship” (Sundays at 9 on TNT) returned Sept. 9

“Law & Order: SVU” (NBC at 9) Thursday, Sept. 27

“Long Lost Family” (TLC at 9) Monday, Oct. 8

“Lore” (Amazon) Friday, Oct. 19

“The Lost Tapes” (Smithsonian at 9) Sunday, Nov. 18

“Loudermilk” (AT&T Audience/DirecTV at 10) Tuesday, Oct. 16

“MacGyver” (CBS at 8) Friday, Sept. 28

“Madam Secretary” (CBS at 10) Sunday, Oct. 7

“The Man in the High Castle” (Amazon) Friday, Oct. 5

“Married to Medicine” (Sundays at 8 on Bravo) returned Sept. 2

“Mars” (National Geographic at 9) Monday, Nov. 12

“Marvel’s Iron Fist” (Netflix) returned Sept. 7

“Marvel’s Runaways” (Hulu) Friday, Dec. 21

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon) expected late fall; date TBA

“Midnight, Texas” (NBC at 9) Friday, Oct. 26

“Modern Family” (ABC at 9) Wednesday, Sept. 26

“Mom” (CBS at 9) Thursday, Sept. 27

“My Cat From Hell” (Saturdays at 8 on Animal Planet) returned Sept. 1

“Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix) Friday, Nov. 16

“NCIS” (CBS at 8) Tuesday, Sept. 25

“NCIS: Los Angeles” (CBS at 9:30) Sunday, Sept. 30

“NCIS: New Orleans” (CBS at 10) Tuesday, Sept. 25

“The Orville” (Fox at 8) Sunday, Dec. 30

“Outlander” (Starz at 8) Sunday, Nov. 4

“Poldark on Masterpiece” (PBS at 9) Sunday, Sept. 30

“Ray Donovan” (Showtime at 9) Sunday, Oct. 28

“Riverdale” (CW at 8) Wednesday, Oct. 10

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC at 11:30) Saturday, Sept. 29

“SEAL Team” (CBS at 9) Wednesday, Oct. 3

“Shameless” (Sundays at 9 on Showtime) returned Sept. 9

“Shark Tank” (ABC at 10) Sunday, Oct. 7

“The Simpsons” (Fox at 8) Sunday, Sept. 30

“Snatch” (Sony Crackle) returned Sept. 13

“South Park” (Comedy Central at 10:30) Wednesday, Sept. 26

“Speechless” (ABC at 8:30) Friday, Oct. 5

“Splitting Up Together” (ABC at 9:30) Tuesday, Oct. 16

“Stan Against Evil” (IFC at 10) Wednesday, Oct. 31

“Station 19” (ABC at 9) Thursday, Oct. 4

“Star” (Fox at 9) Wednesday, Sept. 26

“StartUp” (Sony Crackle) Thursday, Nov. 1

“Supergirl” (CW at 8) Sunday, Oct. 14

“SuperMansion” (Sony Crackle) Thursday, Oct. 4

“Supernatural” (CW at 8) Thursday, Oct. 11

“Superstore” (NBC at 8) Thursday, Oct. 4

“Survivor” (CBS at 8) Wednesday, Sept. 26

“S.W.A.T.” (CBS at 10) Thursday, Sept. 27

“This Is Life With Lisa Ling” (CNN at 10:15) Sunday, Sept. 23

“This Is Us” (NBC at 9) Tuesday, Sept. 25

“Total Divas” (E! at 9) Wednesday, Sept. 19

“Tosh.0” (Comedy Central at 10) Tuesday, Sept. 18

“Tracey Ullman’s Show” (HBO at midnight) Friday, Sept. 28

“Van Helsing” (Syfy at 9) Friday, Oct. 5

“Versailles” (Ovation at 10) Saturday, Oct. 6

“Victoria on Masterpiece” (PBS, check local listings) Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019

“Vikings” (History at 9) Wednesday, Nov. 28

“The Voice” (NBC at 8) Monday, Sept. 24

“The Walking Dead” (AMC at 9) Sunday, Oct. 7

“We’ll Meet Again” (PBS, check local listings) Tuesday, Oct. 30

“Will & Grace” (NBC at 9) Thursday, Oct. 4

“Wolf Creek” (Pop TV at 10) Sunday, Oct. 21

“Young Sheldon” (CBS at 8:30) Monday, Sept. 24

“Z Nation” (Syfy at 10) Friday, Oct. 5

