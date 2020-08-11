Along with live streams of the news and business channels, the service will include an on-demand catalog of 20-plus shows including top-rated cable news programs “Hannity” and “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and, among business programs, “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street.”
The service, which comes with a $6.99 monthly price tag, will be available on devices including smart phones and Apple TV, with Amazon Fire TV and Roku to follow.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.