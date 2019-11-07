Carter had not been on the show since Oct. 31, according to The Big Lead.

Fox hired Carter as an NFL analyst but he was not part of the network’s “Thursday Night Football” or “NFL Sunday” studio shows.

Carter was part of ESPN’s NFL studio shows from 2008 until early 2016, when the network reshuffled its lineups.

Fox Sports spokesman Andrew Fegyveresi said various personalities will fill in with co-hosts Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe on “First Things First” until a permanent replacement for Carter is named.

