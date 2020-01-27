Fox has had English-language U.S. rights to the Gold Cup for U.S. national team matches since 2007 and for the entire tournament since 2013.

The new deal also gives Fox U.S. English-language rights to the CONCACAF Champions League from 2020-22. Fox had televised the tournament from 2008-09 through 2015-16. The 2016-17 edition was on CONCACAF’s platforms and Facebook, and from 2017-19 the tournament was on Verizon and Yahoo.