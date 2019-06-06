(All times Eastern.)

Listings for June 7.

Premieres

Into the Dark: They Come Knocking (Hulu streaming) A Father’s Day themed episode.

The Chef Show (Netflix streaming) A new cooking show from writer, director and food enthusiast Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi.

Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City (Netflix streaming) Mary Ann Singleton returns to her community in San Francisco.

Elisa & Marcela (Netflix streaming) A woman in 1901 Spain poses as a man in order to be involved in a lesbian relationship. Based on a true story.

I Am Mother (Netflix streaming) A teen raised by a robot has her first encounter with another human.

Recipe for Danger (LMN at 8) A woman accepts a friend request on Facebook that changes her life for the worse.

Documentaries

The Black Godfather (Netflix streaming) Get to know Clarence Avant, the music manager, events producer, political fundraiser, and more.

XY Chelsea (Showtime at 9) A look at Chelsea Manning, a trans woman who was sentenced to 35 years (which was commuted to seven years) at a male prison.

Returning

Designated Survivor (Netflix streaming) Season 3.

3% (Netflix streaming) Season 3.

BattleBots (Discovery at 8) Season 4.

Masters of Illusion (CW at 8) Season 9.

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Elisabeth Moss, Matt Bomer, Steven Rogers.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 12:05) Kevin Costner, Tim Robinson, the Lumineers.