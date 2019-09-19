Between Two Ferns: The Movie (Netflix) Zach Galifianakis, second from left, interviews A-listers including Keanu Reeves and Jon Hamm in the movie adaptation of his long-running Web series. (Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix)

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Criminal : United Kingdom (Netflix) London investigators go after three suspects, each accused of a grievous crime.

Returning

Disenchantment (Netflix) From creator Matt Groening, an animated adult comedy-fantasy series about the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland and a princess, Bean. Season 2.

Fastest Car (Netflix) Sleeper cars are built and modified by gear heads before being put to the test against supercars. Season 2.

Live PD (A&E at 9) A look at policing in the United States, with live cameras documenting the work of departments across the country and the communities they serve. Season 4.

Hot Date (Pop TV at 10) Murph and Emily compete with another couple applying for a new apartment. Bridget moves in with her new boyfriend. Season 2.

Series finale

Killjoys (Syfy at 10) Dutch uses Khlyen to bait the Lady, resulting in an epic faceoff.

Miniseries

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix) A glimpse inside the mind of the billionaire, who opens up about those who influenced him and the goals he’s pursuing.

Late Night

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Samantha Power, Sarah Haider, Heather McGhee, Tim Naftali, Andrew Sullivan

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Paul Giamatti, Chrissy Metz, Sheryl Crow featuring Chris Stapleton