Friday Night SmackDown (Fox at 8) The WWE goes to Sin City to conduct the annual superstar draft where wrestlers will swap between SmackDown and Monday Night Raw.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC at 8:30) Grandma Huang decides to retire, but some trouble brews when Louis doesn’t properly fete her next step in life.

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food at 9) Guy travels to Santa Fe, N.M., and Reno, Nev., in search of comfort food and wild game.

Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) Mercenaries infiltrate Robin’s Nest in search of answers from Kumu and Higgins.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Frank questions his regard for an old friend when her son is on the verge of exposing her true colors.

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Howard Stern, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Ben Domenech, John Heilemann and Shawna Thomas.

Premiering

The Birch (Facebook Watch) Based on a Webby Award-winning short of the same name, the streaming series follows three teens whose lives intertwine with a woodland creature.

Returning

Charmed (CW at 8) The reboot of the popular series begins its second season as two new cast members join the supernatural drama.

Dynasty (CW at 9) The third season of the 21st-century reimagining of the popular 1980s series begins.

Movie

Erasing His Dark Past (Lifetime Movies at 8) A woman seemingly loses her husband in a plane crash, but when settling his affairs, she learns that he wasn’t the upstanding man he claimed to be.

— Hau Chu

