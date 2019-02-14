Proven Innocent (Fox at 9) Madeline Scott (Rachelle Lefevre), who was wrongly convicted in a murder case, runs her own law firm where she fights for those in a similar situation she was in. Premieres tonight. (Jean Whiteside/Fox)

Listings for Feb. 15.

(All times Eastern.)

Last Man Standing (Fox at 8) Mike gets carried away with his officiating duties.

The Blacklist (NBC at 9) The Task Force looks into deaths stemming from weaponized insects.

Premieres

Lorena (Amazon Prime streaming) A docuseries co-produced by “Get Out” director Jordan Peele dives deep into the story of Lorena Bobbitt, who dominated headlines when she chopped off her man’s man part. See Hank Stuever’s review, C1.

The Breaker Upperers (Netflix streaming) Jen and Mel run a business that helps people break up with their significant others.

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix streaming) Estranged siblings discover their family’s secret powers.

Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy (Netflix streaming) The comedy writer and director travels the world.

Doom Patrol (DC Universe streaming) A live-action series focusing on Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman and Crazy Jane.

Finale

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (VH1 at 8) The drag queens compete for the crown. Season finale.

Late Night

Real Time/Maher (HBO at 10) Rahm Emanuel, John Legend, Paul Begala, David Frum and Maya Wiley.

2 Dope Queens (HBO at 11) Daniel Radcliffe.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin, repeat segments with Kim Kardashian West, Christina Tosi.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jeff Goldblum, Jacques Torres, the Marcus King Band.