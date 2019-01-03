Listings for Jan. 4.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

And Breathe Normally (Netflix streaming) Two women’s lives intertwine in unexpected ways. English subtitles.

El Potro: Unstoppable (Netflix streaming) A dramatization of Argentine singer Rodrigo “El Potro” Bueno’s career. English subtitles.

Grown & Sexy (VH1 at 9:30) Comedians and performers such as Remy Ma talk about life in their thirties.

Specials

The Hollywood Walk of Fame Honors (CW at 9) Hollywood A-listers such as Jennifer Garner, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tracy Morgan and N’Sync are honored.

Ron Funches: Giggle Fit (Comedy at 11) Stand-up from the comedian.

Returning

Call My Agent! (Netflix streaming) Season 3.

Midseason Premieres

MacGyver (CBS at 8) Mac and Jack get abducted and locked in a concrete room.

The Cool Kids (Fox at 8:30) Margaret agrees to help Hank appear successful to his ex-wife.

Speechless (ABC at 8:30) Maya helps out a frenemy.

Hawaii Five-O (CBS at 9) The team tracks down the person who murdered one of their own.

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 9) An Italian-themed blind taste test.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Anthony tries to protect him family from a patient.