By Sarah Polus
Reporter and editorial aide for Reliable Source

Listings for Jan. 4.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

And Breathe Normally (Netflix streaming) Two women’s lives intertwine in unexpected ways. English subtitles.

El Potro: Unstoppable (Netflix streaming) A dramatization of Argentine singer Rodrigo “El Potro” Bueno’s career. English subtitles.

Grown & Sexy (VH1 at 9:30) Comedians and performers such as Remy Ma talk about life in their thirties.

Specials

The Hollywood Walk of Fame Honors (CW at 9) Hollywood A-listers such as Jennifer Garner, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tracy Morgan and N’Sync are honored.

Ron Funches: Giggle Fit (Comedy at 11) Stand-up from the comedian.

Returning

Call My Agent! (Netflix streaming) Season 3.

Midseason Premieres

MacGyver (CBS at 8) Mac and Jack get abducted and locked in a concrete room.

The Cool Kids (Fox at 8:30) Margaret agrees to help Hank appear successful to his ex-wife.

Speechless (ABC at 8:30) Maya helps out a frenemy.

Hawaii Five-O (CBS at 9) The team tracks down the person who murdered one of their own.

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 9) An Italian-themed blind taste test.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Anthony tries to protect him family from a patient.

