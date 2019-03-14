Queer Eye (Netflix streaming) The reboot of the original makeover show, which ran from 2003 to 2007, returns for Season 3. Pictured (l-r): Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness. (Christopher Smith/Netflix)

Listings for March 15.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Shrill (Hulu streaming) SNL star Aidy Bryant stars in the TV adaptation of the book by Lindy West. See Hank Stuever’s review on C1.

Burn Out (Netflix streaming) A biker begins working as a drug courier in Paris to help his mom.

Turn Up Charlie (Netflix streaming) Also reviewed on C1, Idris Elba stars as a DJ who gets a gig watching his friend’s child.

Girl (Netflix streaming) A young ballet dancer goes through gender-confirmation surgery. English subtitles.

Documentary

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann (Netflix streaming) Inside the missing child case.

I Am Richard Pryor (Paramount at 10) A look at the life of the legendary comedian.

Returning

Catastrophe (Prime streaming) Season 4.

Mama June: From Not to Hot (WE tv at 9) Season 3.

Bridezillas (We TV at 10) Season 12.

Midseason Premiere

Arrested Development (Netflix streaming) Season 5 continues.

Late Night

Real Time/Maher (HBO at 10) Andrew McCabe, Sen. Jon Tester, John Heilemann, Jessica Yellin and Andrew Gillum.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Heidi Schreck.