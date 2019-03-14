Listings for March 15.
(All times Eastern.)
Shrill (Hulu streaming) SNL star Aidy Bryant stars in the TV adaptation of the book by Lindy West. See Hank Stuever’s review on C1.
Burn Out (Netflix streaming) A biker begins working as a drug courier in Paris to help his mom.
Turn Up Charlie (Netflix streaming) Also reviewed on C1, Idris Elba stars as a DJ who gets a gig watching his friend’s child.
Girl (Netflix streaming) A young ballet dancer goes through gender-confirmation surgery. English subtitles.
The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann (Netflix streaming) Inside the missing child case.
I Am Richard Pryor (Paramount at 10) A look at the life of the legendary comedian.
Catastrophe (Prime streaming) Season 4.
Mama June: From Not to Hot (WE tv at 9) Season 3.
Bridezillas (We TV at 10) Season 12.
Arrested Development (Netflix streaming) Season 5 continues.
Real Time/Maher (HBO at 10) Andrew McCabe, Sen. Jon Tester, John Heilemann, Jessica Yellin and Andrew Gillum.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Heidi Schreck.
—