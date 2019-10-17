Dynasty (CW at 9) Fallon and Adam deal with the outcome of Liam’s accident.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) A case involving his friend’s wife makes it personal for Frank.

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Susan Rice, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Sam Stein, Danielle Pletka and Thomas Chatterton Williams.

Van Helsing (SyFy at 10) Axel reconciles with Vanessa.

Premieres

Interior Design Masters (Netflix) Aspiring interior designers transform spaces for a chance at a contract with a top London hotel.

Looking for Alaska (Hulu) An eight-episode limited series based on the John Green novel of the same name.

Modern Love (Amazon Prime) Each half-hour episode tells a self-contained story based on a New York Times Modern Love column, and will feature stars such as Anne Hathaway and Tina Fey.

Movies

Eli (Netflix) Horror movie about an ill 11-year-old boy who checks into an isolated clinic to undergo experimental therapy.

Tell Me Who I Am (Netflix) In this documentary, Alex trusts his twin, Marcus, to tell him about his past after he loses his memory.

Unnatural Selection (Netflix) Gene editing gives humans the chance to hack biology.

Wounds (Hulu) Disturbing things begin happening to a bartender after he leaves his phone in a bar.

Sid & Judy (Showtime at 8) A revealing new look at Judy Garland and her marriage to Sidney Luft.

— Nina Zafar

