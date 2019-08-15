Mindhunter (Netflix streaming) FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench use their innovative behavioral analysis to hunt down serial killers. Pictured: Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford.

(All times Eastern.)

What Would You Do? (ABC at 9) This episode features a scenario inspired by the opioid epidemic and insensitive selfie-takers.

Killjoys (Syfy at 10) Dutch manages to enter the Supermax prison and attempts to take over the entire ship.

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Killer Mike, Carl Hulse, Rick Wilson and Betsy Woodruff

Premieres

Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests (Travel at 9) A disabled military veteran’s historic mansion is terrorized by spirits.

45 RPM (Netflix streaming) Set in 1960s Madrid, a music producer launches a rock label with the help of a talented singer and a shrewd producer.

Victim Number 8 (Netflix streaming) After a terrorism attack in Bilbao, Spain, kills seven people, tensions run high and trust is scarce.

Diagnosis (Netflix streaming) New York Times Magazine columnist Lisa Sanders examines diagnoses for medical mysteries and other rare conditions.

Inside Borussia Dortmund (Amazon Prime Video) Soccer team Borussia Dortmund’s season, seen from the perspective of its players.

Movies

The Amazing Johnathan Documentary (Netflix streaming) Filmmaker Ben Berman’s documentary is a portrait of comic-magician John Edward Szeles.

The Little Switzerland (Netflix streaming) In a small town in the Basque Country of Spain, the discovery of the tomb of William Tell’s son prompts the villagers to lobby for Swiss annexation.

Sextuplets (Netflix streaming) Marlon Wayans stars as all six siblings in a comedy about a dad-to-be who learns he’s a sextuplet.

Returning

QB1: Beyond the Lights (Netflix streaming) The series follows the journeys of three high school star quarterbacks’ final seasons before their Division 1 college football careers. Season 3.

Find Me in Paris (Hulu streaming) Lena Grisky, a Russian princess and ballerina, accidentally time-travels from 1905 to present day and must guard her secret. Season 2.