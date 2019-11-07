Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Erin is forced to admit her wrongdoings.

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Judge Judy Sheindlin, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Rahm Emanuel, Steve Schmidt and Judd Apatow.

Van Helsing (Syfy at 10) Three generations of Van Helsings come together.

Movies

Let It Snow (Netflix) A snowstorm that hits a small town on Christmas Eve affects the friendships and futures of a group of high school seniors.

Paradise Beach (Netflix) A man gets out of prison and re-connects with his gang before settling old scores.

Was I Really Kidnapped? (Lifetime at 8) A girl is kidnapped and then released with no explanation, and discrepancies in the story leading to her capture make detectives skeptical.

Holiday for Heroes (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 9) After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page.

Premieres

Greatest Events of World War II in Colour (Netflix) Pivotal events of World War II come to life in this vivid docuseries featuring colorized footage.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (ABC/Disney/Freeform at 8) Both new and familiar songs and settings lead up to the series’s Tuesday release on Disney+.

— Nina Zafar

