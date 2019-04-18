VICE Special Report: The Future of Work(HBO at 10) A documentary about how developments in artificial intelligence are changing the workforce. Pictured: Dr. Santiago Horgan, correspondent Gianna Toboni.

Listings for April 19.

(All times Eastern.)

Special

American Masters: Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable (WETA and WMPT at 9:30) How Winogrand shaped the landscape of photography.

Premieres

Ramy (Hulu streaming) Egyptian American comic Ramy Youssef stars in this series loosely based on his life.

Lunatics (Netflix streaming) A new comedy show from Chris Lilley (“Summer Heights High”).

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage (Netflix streaming) A documentary in which the author discusses why people in modern society tend to take the easy way out.

Someone Great (Netflix streaming) Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”) stars as a music journalist attempting to start over after a painful breakup.

The New Negroes With Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle (Comedy at 11) A new comedy show involving stand-up as well as social commentary.

Returning

Bosch (Prime streaming) Season 5.

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Robert De Niro, Beth Behrs.