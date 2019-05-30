Deadwood: The Movie (HBO at 8) A movie based on the HBO series of the same name, which debuted 15 years ago, premieres tonight. Ian McShane (pictured) returns, along with Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker, and more. (Warrick Page/HBO)

Listings for May 31.

(All times Eastern.)

Special

Masters of Illusion (CW at 8) 21st anniversary special.

Finale

Blindspot (NBC at 8) The team tries to stop Dominic. Season finale.

Returning

Bad Blood (Netflix streaming) Season 2.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix streaming) Season 2.

Ancient Aliens (History at 9) Season 14.

Premieres

Good Omens (Amazon Prime streaming) A TV adaptaion of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 fantasy novel.

Swamp Thing (DC Universe streaming) A web adaptation of the DC comic.



When They See Us (Netflix streaming) A four-part miniseries from Ava DuVernay about the Central Park Five. See Hank Stuever’s review, C1.

Killer Ratings (Netflix streaming) A docuseries about Wallace Sourza, a Brazilian man accused of murdering people for his TV crime series.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Netflix streaming) A nerdy teen turns into one of Europe’s top sellers.

Always Be My Maybe (Netflix streaming) Childhood friends (played by Ali Wong and Randall Park) reconnect in adulthood. See Michael O’Sullivan’s review in Weekend, Page 25.

Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation (History at 10) An in-depth look into the potential threat of unidentified aerial phenomena.

Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story (Showtime at 10) How the controversial former NBA player turned into a mental health advocate.