Masters of Illusion (CW at 8) Featured magicians include Tetro, Bill Cook, Anna DeGuzman, Andi Gladwin, Steven Brundage and Greg Frewin.

Ancient Aliens (History Channel at 9) Investigators travel the world in search of evidence of alien life that may have influenced the ancient world.

What Would You Do? (ABC at 9) Featuring LGBTQ rights activist and reality star Jazz Jennings on transgender bathroom laws and a scenario inspired by the story of a New Jersey teen forced to cut his dreadlocks by a referee to compete in his wrestling match.

Killjoys (SyFy at 10) Dutch’s attempt to overtake the prison goes awry because of an expected hostage situation.

Specials

Alice Wetterlund: My Mama Is a Human and So Am I (Amazon Prime) Comedian and actress Alice Wetterlund’s comedy special reveals her personal struggles with everything from alcoholism to cat-rearing.

Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight (Amazon Prime) Bodden strikes a balance between lighthearted and serious topics in his comedy special.

#IMomSoHard Live (Amazon Prime) Comedians Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley of the viral Web series “#IMomSoHard” bring you their stand-up and improv show.

Mike W. Winfield: StepMan (Amazon Prime) Mike E. Winfield explains the challenges of marrying an older woman and being a stepfather to a son in his one-hour comedy routine.

Movies

El Pepe: Una Vida Suprema (Netflix) A documentary on the life of former Uruguayan president José “Pepe” Mujica. English subtitles.

Jawline (Hulu) A documentary film examining the fickle world of Internet stardom, featuring 16-year-old Austyn Tester, a rising star in the world of digital celebrities.

Late Night

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), Kevin Williamson, Heidi Heitkamp, Eric Klinenberg and Michael Smerconish.