FILE - In this April 24, 2017, file photo, then-Fox News co-president Bill Shine, leaves a New York restaurant. For years Shine carried out Roger Ailes’ orders, earning himself the nicknamed “the Butler” at Fox. Now, Shine is serving the same role under President Donald Trump. Shine has yet to select a permanent office or unpack his stuff. But he has been putting his mark on the West Wing (Mark Lennihan, File/Associated Press)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — For years, he dutifully carried out Roger Ailes’ orders, earning himself the nickname “the Butler” at Fox News.

Now Bill Shine is serving the same role under President Donald Trump.

The former news executive was formally brought into the White House last month as deputy chief of staff for communications, but he has yet to move into a permanent office or bring on his own staff. However, he is already putting his mark on the West Wing.

That includes improving the production quality of White House events and trying to shape the message of an administration whose communication strategy has always seemed haphazardly dictated by tweet.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.