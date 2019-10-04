When customers complained, the FTC said Zurixx would offer refunds, but only if customers signed an agreement barring them from writing negative reviews or speaking to regulators.

Zurixx said in a statement that it welcomes the scrutiny and anticipates “a positive outcome as we work directly and openly with the agencies involved.”

HGTV did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2016, The Associated Press spoke to about a dozen people who took classes by Zurixx, saying that they were pushed to buy pricey classes, but learned very little about the real estate business.

In addition to halting the business, Zurixx’s assets were frozen, which could potentially be used to refund customers. The FTC typically asks courts to halt businesses in order to investigate them further.

