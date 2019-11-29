According to reports, Union and Julianne Hough were dropped as “America’s Got Talent” judges after one season.

Union, who is African American, was said to have complained about a toxic workplace environment that allegedly allowed racist comments and other troubling behavior.

Union’s husband, former NBA player Dwyane Wade, also weighed in on Twitter, saying he’d yet to hear a good reason why his wife was being fired.

In a statement, NBC and the show’s producers said they take on-set issues seriously.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD