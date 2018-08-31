WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska; Andrew Gillum, Democratic nominee for governor in Florida.

___

CBS’ ”Face the Nation” — Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; former Secretary of State John Kerry.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gillum; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn.; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Graham; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka.

